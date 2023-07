No. 3 Onlyamatteroftime (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3 Trainer: N. Madden, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Kelly

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Monday at Rosccommon wouldn't usually throw up a horse with a run behind Marine Nationale, but Onlyamatteroftime bumped into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner last October and was 22L behind, and Niall Madden's runner shouldn't have too much trouble in finding a winning opportunity.

He starts as the 2/12.94 favourite from 9/43.25, following success in a Punchestown bumper last time.

The break seemed to have done him the world of good and he got the race in the stewards' room against Willie Mullins' I Will Be Baie - a horse that cost 150k.

The pair were 15L clear and I Will Be Baie was the 4/11 favourite, so it could be a case of the form being fairly good for summer jumpers.

Good to yielding ground at Punchestown means today's better surface should not faze him, and as he was ridden pretty confidently last time, he could be better than the usual Roscommon hurdler at this time of year.

No. 4 Sherodan (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2 Trainer: Peter Fahey, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

The card in Ireland this evening sees Willie Mullins with a couple of favourites at 4/61.65 and Evens, but there's also a short price Peter Fahey runner in the 18:05, and Sherodan is a similar price. He's short in the betting, but he does deserve it in a race where his experience should count.

Back in July 2021 he looked a good prospect with an impressive 5L Tipperary bumper win on debut under Patrick Mullins and then finished second at Killarney.

Following those two runs, his career stalled as he was off the track for 647 days.

His trainer however would have been delighted to see his ability still intact on his comeback run at Ballinrobe 41 days ago - finishing as the runner-up behind Tom Gibney's Ballystone.

Ballystone was the hot favourite at 1/2, but Sherodan ran well if lacking some match fitness, which was totally understandable.

His dam, Mrs Bukay, is by Bishop Of Cashel - a horse I remember watching in a bookies many many years ago.

