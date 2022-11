Tagabawa was a single winner yesterday

Alberic should make an impact on his first run of the season

Two each-way chances on the Sportsbook for Alan today in a 67/1 each-way double

Cork can bring out the best in Halsafari

Back Halsafari each-way @ 9.08/1 in the 13:40 at Cork

No. 6 Halsafari (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Michael J. Bowe, Ireland

Jockey: C. M. Quirke

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 116

The two at Wolverhampton for the column yesterday were a bit hit and miss. This Ones For Fred was a miss, but Charlie Appleby's Tagabawa won easily thanks to some excellent riding from James Doyle. Although I won't be crowing too much about a 4/5 winner.

Sunday's action will see me focus on two of the Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook to explore the four and five place angle and Michael Bowe's Halsafari is a tough enough horse at this level and does handle heavy ground. At around 9.08/1, he looks a fair each-way bet.

He ran for the first time of the season at Cork earlier this month and performed well against a strong travelling winner as he finished second. That was over 2m, but he goes back up in distance to 2m4f today and he has won over that far. He was a 20/1 outsider for that and hit 2/1 in-running - plus the winner came across him after the last. He certainly took a bump from Walnut Beach on the stands' side.

Halsafari goes well at Cork at 23438, and while he isn't a win machine, he was second at Punchestown in 2020 off a higher mark in a much deeper race and with the jockey's claim of 7lb and a mark of 116, he should be able to give his running.

The young rider Cian Quirke is 2-13 here showing a massive +47.00 level stakes profit.

Hobbs to swing into form with Alberic over fences

Back Alberic each-way @ 6.511/2 in the 13:58 at Uttoxeter

No. 5 Alberic (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 100

Followers of the Philip Hobbs' stable are still waiting for him to swing into top gear, as heading into Sunday, the yard have only hit 11 winners and from the last fortnight he has 3-28 at 11%, although that percentage is up slightly on his last five years at Uttoxeter with 14%.

Alberic is unexposed over fences and still operating around a lowly mark of 100, but considering he looked to idle when winning on his chase debut at Wincanton last season, he could still be saving a bit for himself.

His win in the west country on his first try over fences came from 92 on soft ground, and beat Eros fairly comfortably as he went after him four out when making his move, and despite one untidy jump three out, he was galvanised into a fairly quick couple of leaps at the final two, and he does get away from his fences quite swiftly. Even though he was a bit awkward and tricky running around.

He travelled well at Huntingdon too over hurdles when winning in soft conditions last term, and soft ground could be his thing although he does seem fairly adaptable.

With this being the Extra Place Special at Uttoxeter we can get four places at 5/4 and the three places at 7/4 on the Place market, and even stretching that, the 10/11 on five places isn't the worst bet in the world.

October/November singles winners:

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won