Alan Dudman plays a 60/1 multiple at Newcastle on Monday

Expect a hold-up ride from Typewritten on stable switch

Back Typewritten @ 17/2 in the 17:00 at Newcastle

No. 5 (5) Typewritten (Usa) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Ewan Whillans

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 65

We're off to Newcastle in search of a winner and a double on Monday night and as I have highlighted recently how horses are coming from off the pace at the north east track to win, Typewritten looks interesting at 17/2 going for Ewan Whillans in the opening 17:00 over 1m4f.

The grey mare was previously trained by Tom Ward and switches to Whillans to make her debut for the yard tonight, and her hold up style could be of benefit.

She travelled very well at Wolverhampton last time over the extended 2m and was a little unlucky as she had to come from a lot further back (and wider) than the first and second.

She had no problems in seeing out the 2m on that occasion and switching to the stiff 1m4f tonight will suit her.

Her last win was back in September off 62, and while she is a 3lb higher for this race, the way she travelled through the race indicates she can still win off a mark in the mid 60s.

Buxted Too is the 'now' horse with a hat-trick of victories - including one over CD, but he's a horse that likes to go forward and the angle of the hold-up performer pushes me towards Typewritten.

Back Typewritten in the 17:00 at Newcastle 17/2

Ambition out for second Newcastle victory

Back Possible Ambition @ 11/2 in the 19:30 at Newcastle

No. 7 (6) Possible Ambition SBK 15/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 59

Jason Hart and John Quinn have an 11% win and 25% placed record together at Newcastle and Possible Ambition for the pair was a little weak at 11/2 this morning on the Sportsbook, but that doesn't bother me too much in a wide open race.

The 5yo ran over CD last time in a steadily run race and looked to be outpaced at a crucial point, but the winner that day got there very easily and was the main beneficiary of the dawdle.

His last win came in February 2022, and he is back on a winning mark of 59 in perhaps an easier grade than the 0-65 and 0-70 races he has been in.

Back Possible Ambition in the 19:30 at Newcastle 11/2

He does need a bit of cover in his races but stays 1m well and I am hoping Hart is alive to the fact to keep him buried in the field to use his stamina.