Alan bagged his second bumper single of the week yesterday and a drifter too out to 9/2

Two horses for Thursday will enjoy conditions at Kelso and Lingfield

Alan Dudman is playing a 26/1 Sportsbook multiple this afternoon

Watt about a Lingfield chase winner?

Back Echo Watt @ 9.08/1 in the 12:55 at Lingfield

No. 1 Echo Watt (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: James Best

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

Lunar Discovery was a fine single winner yesterday and drifted massively from 2/1 out to 9/2, and still won. We couldn't quite get a tune out of Readysteadybeau however, who jumped without any fluency as the double was missed. However, it's two out of two winning bumper picks, and of course there are no bumpers on Thursday in the UK!

The first pick is in the Lingfield 3m Handicap Chase, and 3m around Lingfield in the winter usually means one thing; a brutaliser. And while I quite like Bobmahley as a stayer, I have an inkling he is best with better ground.

Soft or heavy over a trip will suit Richard Hobson's Echo Watt and the yard's two winners this season have both been over fences, although I do think the stable's runners have being going quite well.

Echo Watt takes on Coolavalla once more and needs to find 7L after defeat at Fontwell last time, but that was his first run for 262 days with the tongue-tie tried, and I give him another chance to get closer, and his fitness could be the reducer.

He plugged on for third in Lingfield's Surrey National over 3m5f in heavy, and his stamina certainly makes him a betting proposition at such a good 8/1 price.

Showers are predicted and if it goes heavy, he is a big player as his wins have come on officially heavy and deserves the term mudlark. Considering he has some 0-120 winning form in the book, he looks well treated here.

Back a Kelso chaser to come up smelling of roses

Back Gypsy Lee Rose @ 3.211/5 in the 15:28 at Kelso

No. 3 Gipsy Lee Rose (Fr) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.6 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Bruce Lynn

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 101

Backing a Lucinda Russell chaser yesterday with Readysteadybeau didn't work out at all despite being favourite at Wetherby, and the Kinross team are likely to have a similar sort of price runner with Camp Brelan in the closing 15:28 at Kelso over fences. But I think he looks beatable here despite the 5/4 price.

Gypsy Lee Rose 3.55/2 has appeared in these pages before and with 17 runs over fences (one win and four seconds) she hardly has any secrets from the handicapper.

However, she stays well and won a 0-100 at Hexham last spring on good to soft ground, which was her first success in 15 attempts over the fences. She could have had another win in the north east in March last year, but she unseated late on when in contention.

She ran into Return Fire last time (once again at the Hex'), and she was a bit unfortunate to bump into a rival so well treated with the way he travelled and was beaten 13L but there was no shame in that. That horse has since gone in again very easily by 4L and looks progressive.

Camp Belan is stepping up in trip, so too is Gypsy Lee Rose, and I can see those two sitting first and second throughout with the former making the running. Soft and heavy isn't a problem for the selection and this is very much her grade.

Her trainer Nick Alexander has booked conditional (not apprentice over jumps as I saw this week) Bruce Lynn, who is 7-47 at Kelso in the last five seasons. Although I do fear Russell's conditional Patrick Wadge - he's in form and claims 10 to Lynn's three.

October/November singles winners:

Lunar Discover 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won