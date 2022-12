Sandy Thomson can land another big race in Scotland

Monday's two selections run over the jumps at Lingfield and Musselburgh

Alan Dudman is playing a 16/1 Sportsbook double on Monday

Thomson going for twin Scottish successes in two days

Back Coolbane Boy @ 3.02/1 in the 14:40 at Musselburgh

No. 2 Coolbane Boy (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 122

It was a case of 'go big or go home' yesterday for the two selections at massive prices, and unfortunately I went home as both didn't fire, although Evita Du Mesnil didn't run too badly. Monday's two selections are more realistic in price, and I am giving another chance to Echo Watt, who I tipped up at Lingfield on his last outing and Coolbane Boy.

The latter features in the race of the day I previewed in Monday's Daily Racing News column and with so many doubts about the rest of the field (and Court Dreaming a non-runner as the ground won't be quick enough), it narrows down to Sandy Thomson's runner.

He may only be seven years of age, and the majority of his racing has been in Ireland for a previous yard, but Thomson worked the magic when he scored over CD on New Years' Day in easy fashion and travelled like a horse well ahead of his mark that day. Soon afterwards he ran in the Grade 2 River Don - where he showed nothing. He was then subsequently thrashed in a good race at Carlisle.

Perhaps he isn't quite the horse they thought they had, and sights were lowered at Hexham last time, and it was a perfectly serviceable comeback run and that didn't look a bad race with a line of form through the second Captain Tom Cat.

That was his first run after a break, and considering he stays and acts with any soft in conditions, he looks more trustworthy at the moment than Mighty Thunder, while Latino Fling is not certain to see out the trip.

Thomson is in form at 10-32 and 31%, while jockey Ryan Mania has hit seven wins from his last 32 mounts.

Echo deserves another chance for Hobson and Pinchin

Back Echo Watt @ 6.05/1 in the 15:25 at Lingfield

No. 1 Echo Watt (Fr) SBK 6/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 107

Richard Hobson landed a veterans race last week with Saint Xavier, and a horse I have previously tipped in this column is worth another chance after an unfortunate mishap last time in the shape of Echo Watt.

He seemed to be travelling well enough in a tightly-packed field, but made a complete guess five out and gave James Best no chance of staying on as he clouted the fifth from home. He was sent off at around 11/1 BSP that day, and traded at 6.611/2 before the race developed.

His previous effort over Lingfield's 3m2f in heavy conditions was a good second against an unexposed sort, and with Lilly Pinchin taking over and using her claim, the top weight has a big chance here to put right the wrong form his latest unseat.

The grey finished third in last term's Surrey National over 3m5f, so we know he stays, and the more rain the better will be ideal.

