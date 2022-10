Felix seeking hat-trick over fences

Two seconds for the column yesterday and the market confidence behind Ontherouge turned out to be misplaced, while Guy did his party trick of finishing second (again), and hit 1.548/15 in-running for Saturday's multiple. Hopefully the seconds can be turned into a victory as we head to the north east for Sunday's duo. And no more seconds please.

Raecius Felix remains in such good heart at the moment and I am happy to go in again with the hat-trick seeker in the 14:05, as the opposition is difficult to weigh up.

Myburg is his nearest rival in the betting, and Sue Smith's novice has won at the track, but he ran no sort of race at Hexham to put some caution into the thinking with him. He is unexposed but he might need to go right-handed rather than today's left.

Raecius Felix likes the track and won easily over CD at the beginning of September to record a near 4L victory from 93. He is racing from 102 today but remains well treated on his old form.

He followed up with a win just two weeks at Kelso later, overcoming a flat spot to justify his short price before the off. He did hit 4/1 in-running for that, but he does like decent ground and the opposition for this isn't the strongest.

It seems he has found his nirvana with the trip as the 2m5f suits him far better than 3m and expect him to make the running again. His jumping was excellent here in September, and from the front, he might be able to pressure Myburg's technique.

Sunday's Durham National at Sedgefield is the race of the day, and if we get a winner that can replicate anything like the 2021 scorer, it would be something. Hewick won 12 months ago, and he's turned out alright hasn't he? Shark Hanlon's horse won again last night over in America, scooping 111k in the process by over 11L. He's some horse that fella.

In terms of a bet for Sunday, Silver And Disguise for Tim Vaughan looks the most interesting at 9/2 (from 6/1 on the Sportsbook).

With only seven starts over fences and three wins, he fits into the unexposed bracket nicely, and he isn't dictated to by ground either - with form on good, good to soft and heavy.

Last spring Silver In Disguise stepped up to 3m7f at Chepstow and relished every yard of that marathon. He was tutned out pretty quickly soon afterwards for the West Wales National at Ffos Las but jumped poorly. However, he showed his liking for the trip and he's a real marathon horse. It was an okay run, but an effort just 14 days after Chepstow might have taken its toll.

He continues in headgear and coming out fresh, he's the most interesting in the race and Vaughan has a fair record in the north east over the past five seasons with a 19% strike-rate and a profit of +5.36 from his 6-32.

