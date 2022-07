German raider overlooked for King George

Back Torquator Tasso @ 10.09/1 in the 15:35 at Ascot

No. 4 (5) Torquator Tasso (Ger) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Marcel Weiss, Germany

Jockey: Rene Piechulek

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Erosandpsyche won for yesterday's column under enterprising stuff from Billy Lee - who stuck to his guns far side at Cork for the win. Judith however badly let the side down as Achelois whizzed into victory at York, played out in front of a packed crowd.

It's five winners in the last week, all individual ones. So it's back to form of sorts, but the elusive second leg still remains slightly out of our reaches. Ascot can rectify that with two overpriced horses for a sizzling Saturday and a pair of sizzlers - a phrase that's very popular in these sweltering conditions.

That's the case with the King George at 15:35, and once again a German horse is overlooked in the market. Arc winner Torquator Tasso at 10.09/1 has got to be the play purely on price.

Deutsche raiders to the UK are often written off before they have even set foot into the UK, but it's not often a Derby and Arc winner will be allowed to go off double figures in a race where he looks a stronger stayer in Mishriff.

Westover's claims are obvious, while Emily Upjohn could be different class, but it's a could.

Torquator Tasso's Arc victory in heavy going will label him as a deep ground horse, but he has winning form on genuine good, and it wouldn't be a regular occurrence to see quick in Germany, so he hasn't faced too many opportunities to race in such a surface.

But his stamina is strong, just like Danedream - who won this and a Grosser Press Berlin back in her heyday, and she outstayed Nathaniel in 2012 to win for Peter Scheirgen.

Playing each-way with six runners is far from ideal, but two places gives us the options to use the second leg for the place part too.

Darkness to light up Ascot for second course win

Back Power Of Darkness @ 10.09/1 in the 16:45 at Ascot

No. 6 (2) Power Of Darkness SBK 9/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Dane O'Neill

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 92

Marcus Tregoning's return of just five winners all season is rather thin so he won't be appearing on any hot lists, but Power Of Darkness will have his conditions and is almost double figures in the betting.

As a 7yo, one wonders how much he can improve on his mark of 92 but he's a previous CD winner at the very popular Shergar Cup meeting, and holds winning form on quick ground. Indeed, four of his five career victories have come on genuine fast ground.

He remains off the same mark of 92 for a good comeback last time at Newmarket, in what looked a prep run. Usually he is given a lot to do in races from the back, and that was the case at HQ as he finished well behind a pair of unexposed Godolphin horses. One of those made the running and won, the second sat in a prominent position and travelled well. Power Of Darkness came from furthest back in a race that appeared solid on the clock.

Expect a very strong finish and envisage the Ascot stiff nature could delve into his reserves to outstay his rivals. Three places on offer for a CD winner still in form looks the best option in a race where Saga will take a fair chunk out of the market following his second in the Britannia.

