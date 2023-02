Derham takes on his old master Nicholls

Back Shared @ 8.515/2 in the 13:22 at Musselburgh

No. 5 Shared SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Harry Derham

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Rookie trainer Harry Derham may look about 16 years of age but the youthful handler sends the one-from-one Shared to Scotland for the opening Scottish Triumph Hurdle on Sunday and a chance to take on his mentor Paul Nicholls.

Shared was initially priced up at 10/1 on the Sportsbook but had moved into 15/2 this morning, and that price appeals considering the Nicholls' favourite Afadil takes a fair old chunk out of the market for this.

He outran his odds on his hurdling debut at Wetherby to score at 25/1 and looked a stayer on that occasion in soft conditions, and it represented a good return after picking up the horse from the Flat where he was rated in the mid-70s.

In truth he was quite underhwhelming on the level for Roger Charlton, but he raced on quick ground and he could be better here with a sounder surface as conditions from Musselburgh yesterday looked on the better side - and it's a track that tends to throw up good ground too.

Afadil looked good at Taunton, but the time-figure wasn't spectacular, and Shared looks to have a bit pf physical scope for this game judged on the way he saw his race out. He still looked green when he wandered around a bit, but done well to navigate the omitted final hurdle and his jumping down the straight was quite good.

Derham has only sent out 16 runners since he started training and four have won with a strike-rate of 25%.

Bois to take gold in Scotland

Back Gold Des Bois @ 5.04/1 in the 13:55 at Musselburgh

No. 8 Gold Des Bois (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 129

Eight runners compete for the Scottish Champion Chase Handicap and the race certainly has a more open feel to it than the first, as there is no short price favourite. It's 11/4 the field, and Gold Des Bois comes in at 4/1.

He's another good ground horse and after a dry afternoon yesterday, will be well at home with conditions.

The 9yo ran a cracker last time at Doncaster, a run that very much signalled a return to form, and that was 0-145 company and they broke the track record too.

He's only up 2lb for that strong piece of form, and I expect he'll be ridden handy as he can be quite keen. He has won at Kelso over 2m2f, but he'll enjoy being up there over a sharp 2m on decent ground.

His trainer Iain Jardine's horses have been running consistently in the last two weeks and hopefully we can see the famous green and yellow of owner Raymond Anderson Green in the winners' enclosure.

Jockey Craig Nichol is in the top five riders at the track over the last past five seasons with 12 winners - although he has some way to go to catch Brian Hughes on 61.