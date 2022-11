Sea Gifted returned 5.5 winning at Wolves for Alan last night

Two of the staying chases appeal for bets on Sunday

Al Dudman is backing a 72/1 each-way Sportsbook double and both are Extra Place Specials

Big prize awaits for Mullins - no, not that Mullins

Back I See You Well @ 9.517/2 in the 14:05 at Fontwell

No. 7 I See You Well (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 126

A fourth single winner of the week for yesterday's column in Sea Gifted, and the fourth time a winner has drifted and her BSP return of 5.5 was healthy. However, and not for the first time in the last seven days, the second leg came up short as Sunstone had no run at all and didn't exactly get the best rides of rides either. The double has been tricky this week, and those single winners mean nothing for the P and L.

No Flat picks today with three jumps' cards and with a long distance chase I am always drawn to a bet, and Seamus Mullins' I See You Will is the one at a decent price for the Southern National at Fontwell for the first selection.

He's a regular in this part of the world and has a season ticket at both Fontwell and Plumpton and enjoyed a good season last term in staying chases with three wins and two places, although ran poorly in the Plumpton Sussex National.

With the 11 runners, this is also an Extra Place Special, and I am fairly hopeful due to his stamina, he'll be able to hit four places at least with his odds, and the ground looks ideal. He has winning form on good to soft and good, and with a few of his disappointments on testing ground (although he has placed on heavy), I think we should be okay on that front as a decent surface is not a hindrance. The forecast is for a fog, but not rain. That will do.

I See You Well's latest effort was dismal as he was beaten 30L and last of the over 2m4f - a completely inadequate trip for the 9yo. He usually needs his first run back too, so it was certainly an effort to rule out in terms of form.

He's an interesting horse from an in-running point of view as he has a defeat at 1.101/10 next to his name at Fontwell when finishing second, but also has an in-play high victory of 330.0329/1 at Plumpton. He is solid from his mark and should give a better account anyway than his seasonal reappearance.

Eva's to win an Oscar for a good show today

Back Eva's Oskar 9.08/1 in the 14:20 at Cheltenham

No. 4 Eva's Oskar (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 139

Our second bet today is at Cheltenham and the 3m4f Handicap Chase - and with two non runners from the 11, I am hoping at least eight stand their ground for the four places on the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

The 8yo landed a couple of staying chases last term at Exeter and Chepstow - and he goes well at the latter. One win came in heavy and the other good, so we have all bases all covered with the going at least.

His October win in Wales was as a novice and it was more than a pleasing performance as he was fairly convincing but he was even better in 0-135 in October in the mud at Chepstow when he stayed on strongly to win - and he really had to dig deep - hitting 24.023/1 in-play. In the same season he finished second to Corach Rambler at Cheltenham, so there's still not only scope from his 139 mark, but also a potential tilt at the Welsh Grand National.

The visor stays on, and his latest effort could well have been a prep run, or at least I am hoping so as he was beaten 14L behind Ruth Jefferson's Sounds Russian.

October/November singles winners:

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won