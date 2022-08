Funny Story can handle the rise in class

Back Funny Story @ 5.04/1 in the 15:10 at Newbury

No. 3 (12) Funny Story SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Newbury is the destination for today's two selections and we focus on the juveniles with a pair of fillies that are both priced up at 4/1; starting with the Listed St Hugh's Stakes over the 5f.

Funny Story looked the part when winning over 6f Newmarket on debut and it will be interesting to see how far she can climb given she holds an entry in the Group 1 Cheveley Park later in the season.

She ran the quickest furlong of the whole field 2f from home on debut - clocking a 10.68, and she backed that up with a 10.81 at the fifth marker. Overall it wasn't too far behind the time of the July Stakes on the card.

The subsequent second that day has been placed in a Group 3 at Newmarket behind Lakota Sioux, and the drop to 5f from 6f today won't be an issue considering the long straight at Newbury.

Her trainer Ralph Beckett is operating at 18% this term with juveniles with 10 winners and she can handle the rise in class today.

Flawless looks absolutely well treated for her handicap debut

Back Absolutelyflawless @ 5.04/1 in the 15:40 at Newbury

No. 2 (6) Absolutelyflawless SBK 16/5 EXC 4.4 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 79

I am looking to take on the favourite Felix Natalis in the 5f Nursery as the 4/1 on offer for the David Loughnane trained Absolutelyflawless looks a touch too big for such small field.

She was strong in the finish on her debut at Southwell earlier in the campaign, and won on her second start to with a follow-up victory in the Lily Agnes at Chester. She had little issue with the softer conditions for that and very much like Southwell - she stayed on well, although she surprised me with how much pace she had at that sharper track.

The 2yo deserved a crack at a couple of good races soon after and finished a creditable fourth in the Hilary Needler and took on a bit too much in a good race at Listed level at Newmarket on her latest start. She certainly had excuses on the Westwood as she was hampered at the start.

Back to 5f today and a nice stiff finish allied with a good mark of 79 should see her in the frame and she's a tough one too.

August winners:

Seeking Gold 5/4 Won

See The Sea 5/1 Won

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won

July winners:

Politesse 5/2 Won

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/1 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won