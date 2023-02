Alan Dudman is on double duty for Tuesday

Martin's hurdler to enjoy Taunton again

Back Almost Gotaway @ 11/4 in the 14:00 at Taunton

The very likeable Almost Gotaway is very much a Taunton horse, and with conditions to suit, he can justify his 11/4 price for the opening 14:00 2m3f Novices' Handicap Hurdle.

His price drifted a little from 5/2 this morning on the Sportsbook, and while there are plenty of runners in opposition, it doesn't look the strongest of races.

He's enjoying a good season bar a poor effort at Market Rasen on Boxing Day, and he bounced back to form with a stoic effort to win over CD last time.

His victory came against the Gary Moore Issar D'Airy - who was well supported into 5/4 and had previously bolted up in a race. Considering the front two in that race were 11L clear of Fame And Fun (who re-opposes today), that could be solid enough as Issar D'Airy is clearly progressive at a very low level.

Almost Gotaway's trainer Nicky Martin said after his Wincanton win he likes the decent ground, and he'll certainly get that this afternoon.

Mare could be let in lightly for handicap debut

Back Windtothelightning @ 2/1 in the 14:15 at Market Rasen

Training duo Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have been in form for a large part of this season, and their strike-rate of 21% from over 40 runners in the last month is a good one.

Their 5yo mare Windtothelightning makes her handicap debut from 110 at Market Rasen, and that could be letting her in lightly after an easy win at Sedgefield last time.

She travelled well over the 2m5f there on good to soft ground, although it was a fresh surface and she should have no issue if it's a bit quicker today.

I always think Sedgefield form travels well, and while Nell's Bells disappointed in the race for Don McCain as the 7/4 favourite, there was plenty to like about Windtotheligtning's performance.

She jumped very accurately down the straight and it was an even pace throughout. She cost 35K at the Cheltenham April Sales and has a fine pedigree too.

A few of her rivals are stoutly bred in this, and while she will get a trip down the line, I see her as having a bit more pace. The mark of 110 could under-estimate her for a yard in form.