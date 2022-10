Odyssey looks well treated despite penalty

Dunlop can strike with headgear at Wolves

Scott and Benoit a fearsome duo at Wolverhampton

Back Another Odyssey @ 2.111/10 in the 17:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 1 (8) Another Odyssey SBK 6/4 EXC 2.74 Trainer: George Scott

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 64

I am back on Daily Racing News duty for the next couple of days, and I've flagged up Another Odyssey as a selection in Monday's column as not only is he a horse in form, but Benoit De La Sayette's stats when riding for trainer George Scott are excellent.

The duo have a 23% record together at all the All-Weather tracks, but at Wolverhampton it is 2-3 at 66% and Another Odyssey only has to overcome a poor draw in eight here to complete the hat-trick.

Indeed, the newly-crowned Champion Apprentice is 1-1 on the horse having guided the 3yo home last time in a moderate race at Southwell to win easily.

Blinkers have made a big difference to him applied for his two recent wins and he also hacked up over CD in the start before.

He travelled so smoothly last time at Southwell, it's hard not to think he has plenty in hand with his penalty, and he clocked a couple of sub 12 second sectionals last time, which isn't bad for a 0-55 horse over 1m4f.

Headgear to spark Manhattanville into life

Back Manhattanville @ 4.3100/30 in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

No. 3 (6) Manhattanville (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

The second selection is an Ed Dunlop runner, a trainer who has enjoyed a fair season this term on the turf, but he also has fired in 21 winners on the All-Weather.

Manhattanville has the first-time cheekpieces on today and while Dunlop is just 9% at all of the AW tracks, it rises to 17% with the pieces on at Wolverhampton.

The selection has had the visor on for his last two starts over CD, and travelled very well previously at the track in mid-September.

He was from 80 a while ago, so 78 in this grade is just about achievable, and his last two runs have seen him hit 2.26/5 and 1.794/5 in-running, so we know he can travel well. He also looks a better horse on the AW with two wins.

Dunlop is 11% and 32% win and placed at the track.

September/October singles winners:

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won

Enduring 9/1 Placed

Noble Dynasty 3/1 Won

Nostrum 2/1 Won

Kaif 15/8 Won

Only Money 2/1 Won

Ah La Francaise 5/2 Won

Exoplanet 5/1 Won

Courage Mon Ami 5/1 Won

City Walk 9/4 Won

Shaara 6/1 Won

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won