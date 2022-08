The dapper Don to snare the Amateur jockeys handicap

Back See The Sea @ 6.05/1 in the 17:10 at Carlisle

No. 4 (1) See The Sea (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Mr Charlie Maggs

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 63

Old and young are drawn together in the opening Amateur Jockeys Handicap over 1m3f to start Carlisle this evening, and the remarkable Dr Misha Voikhansky looks for his second win of the season with the veteran and last-time-out winner Thermal.

But Charlie Maggs' mount See The Sea looks the horse from a handicap mark vantage point as 63 on the Flat compared to her jumps' mark is very attractive, and she's a 5/1 shot.

The 8yo mare is also ideally placed in 1 as a confirmed front-runner, and that was her style over hurdles last term with three successive wide margin victories. She bolted up at Ludlow, Wincanton and Taunton and is certainly one for quick ground as that seems key to her.

However, her trainer Don McCain might have to box clever on the Flat now with her rating, as 130 over hurdles looks stiff enough but she was unlucky at Cartmel in May when finishing fourth, as she was taken on for the lead.

Last time at Leicester was her first run since a wind op and first for 56-day, so I am hoping the break will get back some of her sharpness. If you are backing on the Exchange, she'll likely lead from the inside so there's scope to trade back your stake in-running.

Ground at Carlisle can get Mrs Trump back on track

Back Mrs Trump @ 7.06/1 in the 17:40 at Carlisle

No. 9 (13) Mrs Trump (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I tipped and backed Mrs Trump last time at Pontefract and she ran very flat having shown ability on her debut at Beverley previously.

The ground was described as "good to firm" at Ponty, but it looked a case of over-watering there, as the jockeys described the turf as being loose on top. She was trapped out wide too, so she deserves another chance to prove her worth.

She had stayed on well from the back on debut on the Westwood and didn't quite look sharp enough for the 5f there, so a stiff 6f at Carlisle should put her in the picture.

Her sire James Garfield has thrown up a couple of quick fillies and Mrs Trump does have a 2yo pedigree. Her trainer Richard Fahey has fired in 16 2yo turf winners this term and despite the wide draw in 13 which makes life tricky, at 6/1 she is overpriced on her debut effort.

And with the 17:40 being an Extra Place Special, remember you can play two in the same race to place in a Sportsbook multiple.

August winners:

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won

July winners:

Politesse 5/2 Won

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/1 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won