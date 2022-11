Both selections went close on Saturday with another two seconds

Aintree hopeful Lifetime Ambition to go well in the Navan feature

Al Dudman is playing a 59/1 Sportsbook multiple each-way on Sunday and both are Extra Place Special races

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Gale can gain his revenge on Prose with big turn in weights

Back Rebellious Gale @ 5.59/2 in the 13:50 at Navan

No. 19 Rebellious Gale (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 105

Two seconds yesterday to add to that two seconds on Friday and the column's form over the last four days reads 223U010121. Saturday's pick Glittering Lights hit 1.364/11 in-play and Island Run on Monday was done at 1.011/100. Echo Watt hit the deck when travelling well for good measure.

Small margins and all that.

We're using the two Extra Place Special races today on the Sportsbook with the big fields at Navan and the 13:50 presents a chance for Tony Martin's Rebellious Gale to turn the tables on Jungle Prose from Down Royal recently. Jungle Prose is now up to 125 and subsequently hacked up after defeating Rebellious Gale, but the difference today in terms of mark and weight is huge.

At Down Royal, the selection was giving away 4lbs, but today meets him in receipt of a stone and half and there should be something to play with considering he is 24lbs better off.

The 6yo has improved for stepping up in trip, and as he still rates an unexposed hurdler around 2m6f to 3m, I would be staggered if we have seen him reach his ceiling from his current mark of 105.

He's had a look of a horse who can improve with a trip, and assessing his previous form, I am not sure sharp tracks suit him, and he'll be at home with a stiff Navan finish too this afternoon - especially in the ground.

We can play five places here too, and while the 11/2 is gone, hitting the frame should set us up nicely for the second selection of the day in the big race.

Can Lifetime Ambition lay down a Grand National market in the Troytown?

Back Lifetime Ambition @ 10.09/1 each-way in the 14:20 at Navan

No. 2 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: C. Smithers

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 150

The Troytown at Navan today headlines the afternoon by some way, and Gordon Elliott has eight of the 19 in the race and will be looking to add to his five wins from the last eight renewals. However, I am plumping for Jessica Harrington's Lifetime Ambition - and with the Extra Place Special in operation we can go five places each-way.

The 7yo embarks on his second season chasing, and he possesses a lot of smart novice form over last term's efforts, including a lovely performance on his chasing debut at Down Royal, before landing a Grade 3 honours and placed in Grade 1 company at the Punchestown Festival.

He's a good jumper and that will stand in him good stead this season with some lofty targets, and down the line there's no reason to think he could turn into an Aintree and Grand National horse with his profile. Indeed, he featured over the famous Liverpool fences last time for his seasonal bow in the Grand Sefton, and while he took to the track well, and indeed the stiff palisades, he shaped as if he might have needed that spin over a a trip far shorter than his ideal.

He is 40/1 in the Grand National market on the Sportsbook.

Lifetime Ambition is not for lacking in the stamina department and he'll certainly stay well for this. The ground initially was a slight cause for concern as connections have hinted that he does like good ground, but he has winning form on heavy and with it being testing today, it could draw out his staying power.

Young conditional Conor Smithers is booked, and while he is very inexperienced with just one career victory, the 7lb in big handicaps is worth its weight in gold - as it graded form. Although he is not alone in the latter department.

October/November singles winners:

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won