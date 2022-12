Thurles stages a Listed race this afternoon and Alan has a selection at 7/1

The second pick is looking for a third win in handicap company

Today's two Thurles selections pay out 43/1 on the Sportsbook multiple

Lioness to roar for our Henry

Back Belle The Lioness @ 8.07/1 in the 14:14 at Thurles

No. 3 Belle The Lioness (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

With Navan gone on Sunday to the weather, the conditions hadn't claimed either Thurles or Wolverhampton at the time of writing and with the All-Weather card to be monitored throughout the day, it's best to stick with the jumpers in Ireland and we start with Belle The Lioness to oppose the odds-on favourite in the 14:14.

In fact, on paper it looks a match for the Listed Mares' race, with Liberty Dance at 9/10 and Model Kingdom at 6/4, but Henry De Bromhead's Belle The Lioness ran a decent race behind the very exciting Intranet at Punchestown last month on her hurling debut, and there was a yawning gap back to the third 9L away. She was matched at 1.121/8 in-running for that.

That was her first run for 255 days, so she's entitled to come on from that, and I doubt there's an Intranet in this field even though Model Kingdom is rated 131.

She flew around Cork on her only bumper start last spring and wasn't exactly short of speed when winning by 5L. She travelled nicely into the straight off the tight turn, and while the eventual second Kate's Hill tried to go with her, she pulled out more and was rather professional.

The mare holds an entry over Christmas in the Future Champions Novice, and is related to the stable's top class Monalee and former Thyestes winner Be My Belle.

Consistent Blanketontheground can go one better

Back Blanketontheground @ 5.59/2 in the 14:44 at Thurles

No. 4 Blanketontheground (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Eoin Christopher McCarthy, Ireland

Jockey: G. B. Noonan

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 122

The 9yo Blanketontheground has plenty of experience as she races for the 21st time over hurdles, and while she is consistent, it's frustrating followers of this mare haven't collected more often than not with seven placed efforts amongst her efforts.

Another second was her position 19 days ago with a staying on effort at Clonmel, but that contest on reflection could have been a bit stronger than today's.

She ran a couple of decent races at Listowel earlier this season, and while she fluctuates between 2m and 2m4f, testing ground might help her with her stamina and she does seem fine on any sort of ground.

With an experienced conditional on board able to claim a fair chunk of weight, she can do it for Billy Jo Spears fans. A fine country and western song.