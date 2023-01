Alan landed a 10/1 double yesterday, and the drift paid out 26/1 for the multiple

Naughty Ted has a chance in Newcastle opener

Alan Dudman is siding with a Roger Varian newcomer in his second leg of a 38/1 double on Sunday

Naughty Ted to be on his best behaviour

Back Naughty Ted @ 6.05/1 in the 12:45 at Newcastle

No. 4 (2) Naughty Ted SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Liam Bailey

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 53

Two out of two winners yesterday for the Daily Racing Multiple column, and both were drifters too in the betting with the pair running out victors at BSPs of 4.9 and 5.57. It's three winners in two days and if you backed at BOG yesterday, the double returned in the region of 26/1. But we settle the double at advised prices for fairness. Although at the moment, they are all drifting.

The opener at Newcastle needs a disclaimer, as it's an awful race. However, the gut feeling here is that Roger Fell's Trabajo Detecho looks a poor favourite at 15/8, and in this grade, Naughty Ted looks a far better option at 5/1.

Liam Bailey's 3yo's best effort in terms of a place was his second in a Redcar Claimer back in August over 6f, and since handicapping in Nursery company with two runs at Newcastle, he hasn't performed too badly, admittedly in some poor races last year.

He wasn't beaten too far over Newcastle's 7f in September, and dropped down to 6f on his final start of 2022 he rated slightly unlucky as he was held up off a dawdle and the race suited those up with the pace. He also met some trouble in the latter stages.

The draw at Newcastle is a factor for me, but it's a small field and he should be able to get away with being berthed away from the rail.

The trainer hasn't had a winner from his nine runners sent out in 2023, but a couple went well at Southwell at decent prices recently.

The buck stops with Varian

Back Glen Buck @ 5.04/1 in the 14:45 at Newcastle

No. 1 (3) Glen Buck (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: -



The 1m Maiden has a Sir Mark Prescott once-raced runner in the race (Born Ruler) who has a good pedigree but was well beaten by 13L on his debut and clocked a poor time, so he looks a poor price at 11/4. Plus, since my last Sir Mark bet, I won't be backing his runners. Nor Ed Dunlop's for that matter.

Roger Varian's newcomer Glen Buck has got to be of interest for this, plus he drifted this morning from 9/4 out to 4/1.

His dam Pecking Order ran for the owners Merry Fox, and she was lightly-raced with a handful of starts in her career, but did win at Newcastle by 3L and travelled superbly in that to win a 0-85. Hopefully it will be like mother like son.

Glen Buck's pedigree is stocked full of stamina - which is never a bad thing for racing at Newcastle.

His sire Lope De Vega has a fair record at Newcastle too; with a 17% win-rate and 39% placed, and it rises to 22% and 46% over today's trip over 1m.

He should handle the surface well given those stats and his mother's win here, and while he is a 4yo clearly has been hard to train with this rather belated debut, it will be interesting to see if he continues to drift in the betting.