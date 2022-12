One rider's strike-rate at Sedgefield is impressive

McCain youngster can chip in with an improved performance

Alan Dudman is playing a 29/1 Sportsbook double on Friday in the north east

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Bridge to go for glory at Sedgefield

Back Glory Bridge @ 6.05/1 in the 12:00 at Sedgefield

No. 3 Glory Bridge (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Donald McCain

Jockey: Theo Gillard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

A rather frustrating day yesterday as Highland Charge was a non-runner, which puts a real kybosh into a double when playing at shorter prices.

Friday presents a good day's racing and I am starting nice and early with a selection at Sedgefield in the opening 12:00 2m1f Maiden Hurdle - so we know our fate nice and early.

Piecederesistance shaped well at Newcastle last time, but at 11/10, I'd rather play on the Donald McCain Glory Bridge.

The Malpas maestro won this race last year with the highly progressive Jungle Jack, and Glory Bridge has a chance to at least put right a wrong from his hurdling debut at Ayr in October. It wasn't a strong race but he was most disappointing as he was beaten by 20L.

His jumping went to pieces in the final stages and folded tamely, but when horses stop so quickly, there could have been a problem.

A return to Sedgefield is a plus as Glory Bridge won his bumper here last term. The ground was good to soft that day and I like the way he made his move for home. This doesn't look a strong contest at all bar the favourite, and there are ways to play it without the forecast or indeed the W/O market, but he should improve for the Ayr effort considering it was his first for nearly 300 days, and he might just have needed the experience.

Kildrum off a good mark with conditions in favour

Back Kildrum @ 5.04/1 in the 13:35 at Sedgefield

No. 7 Kildrum (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Emma Smith-Chaston

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 3lbs

OR: 73

I do like a long-distance race at Sedgefield over the unique 3m3f and Emma Smith-Chaston can add to her fine recent tally with Kildrum in the 13:35.

With just one win in 10 outings over fences, he's not progressive and runs off a basement mark in the low 70s, but he's got a big chance off that rating and has one thing that I do like here; Hexham form, and that should give us hope he'll stay well too over nearly 3m4f.

He jumped the 19 races from the front well at Hexham last spring in good to soft conditions, a much improved jumping display too under Smith-Chaston. He made his return for this season 28 days ago, once again at Hexham over 3m, and that should tee him up in terms of fitness.

Smith-Chaston is 5-11 at Sedgefield this term and her mount will have his ground conditions.

October/November singles winners:

Sleeping Satellite 15/8 Won

Lifetime Ambition 9/1 Placed

Rebellious Gale 9/2 Placed

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won