Betrayed was a single winner yesterday at a BSP of 13.75

Two David Simcock horses are on Alan's radar today for the All-Weather

Alan Dudman is playing a 21/1 Sportsbook double today at Wolverhampton and Kempton

Turner and Simcock out to boost their good record at Wolves

Back Deep Sigh @ 5.04/1 in the 14:30 at Kempton

No. 3 (8) Deep Sigh (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 64

A fine win for Betrayed yesterday for the column as a single, and the drift to a BSP of 13.75 was double the recommended price from the morning. Two Two Time never figured sadly in the first leg as the multiple evaded us, but I'd never crab Ado McGuinness, who has done the column plenty of good turns down the seasons.

Thursday is almost bereft of any racing, with the jumping wiped out this week, but David Simcock has a couple of runners to keep me interested for the multiple, and his mare Deep Sigh lines up in a 'Confined Handicap' for horses that haven't won more than one race. And while it's not quite dissentious rogues territory, it's a fairly low-key bunch.

Deep Sigh has to overcome the problematic draw in eight, and out wide over this 1m1f at Wolves is never easy, but there is potentially some pace here from Pysanka who is quite a keen sort, and Deep Sigh will have to be slotted in, unless Hayley Turner makes her move early from wide to make the running. However, horses from Simcock's yard tend to be held up, and we'll have to take it on the chin if there's no luck.

She ran quite a good race in 0-75 company over 1m4f at Wolverhampton last spring behind Lopes Dancer and got a horror start - which probably cost her. Going back even further in time; she finished close behind the winner over CD back in November 2020, when given far too much do in a race that didn't pan out. It's a common theme with her, as that's exactly what happened at Lingfield in November - when again, she was a long way back.

Indeed, that was a bizarre race. Dark Kris set off like he was being chased by Cerberus and the hounds of hell, and the front-runner was at one stage about 25L clear. The gambled on La Rav won that, and once again, Deep Sigh was given a lot to do.

Simcock and Turner have an excellent record together at Wolverhampton with a 20% win rate and 55% strike-rate for the place.

Deep Sigh was backed this morning from 5/1 into 7/2, but I am hoping that moves back out again with a drift considering the draw, and the yard gave us a winner recently at a big drifting price with Tiger Crusade, so I am not to worried if she starts sliding in the market.

Kiwano's 100% record at Kempton on the line

Back Kiwano @ 5.04/1 in the 19:30 at Kempton

No. 4 (6) Kiwano (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

With three horses rated 100+ in the 19:00 Conditions Stakes race at Kempton, there's some above-average equine numbers for the feature race over 6f, and while it isn't a huge field, the David Simcock-trained Kiwano should give the odds-on favourite Annaf a race.

The selection is 4/1 and is looking to preserve his 100% record here with a 2-2 rate thus far, and he arrives in good nick following a hard-fought success last time over course and distance.

The race panned out beautifully for him down to 6f from his previous 7f, and it's always a big factor for me at Kempton as you need a horse that stays well there. He got a lovely two on the inside and travelled markedly the best into the straight, and once Jamie Spencer angled him out wide, he saw it out well and ran a nice, efficient race on the clock producing an 11.18 fourth furlong at a crucial time.

He is rated 92, so he has to improve again, but he's on the upgrade and is unexposed on the All-Weather with just three starts.



The 3yo cost a fair bit of money as a breeze-up buy and his dam Araca is a half-sister the the brilliant Group 1 winner Little Big Bear. Jamie Spencer is 3-11 at 27% at Kempton this year with a level stakes profit of +20.00, and I would never worry too much about a drift on a Simcock horse, and he just looks a better bet than Annaf, whose stable's runner (Mick Appleby) usually go off far too short in the betting.