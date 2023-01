Castle Rushen well backed this morning on the Sportsbook

Well Cliche has the stamina to be involved in finale

Alan Dudman picks out a 28/1 Sportsbook double for Newcastle on Saturday afternoon

Rushen looks a good chasing prospect

Back Castle Rushen @ 4.57/2 in the 13:23 at Newcastle

No. 1 Castle Rushen (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 130

Soft ground in store for Newcastle today and a batch of interesting northern chasers compete in the 13:23 2m4f Novices' Handicap Chase with Brian Hughes and Nicky Richards looking to add to their fair record in the north east down the years.

Castle Rushen is out to make amends after unseating Hughes at the eighth fence at Wetherby last time - so there's not a lot to go on from that chase debut. That was his first run for 615 days, so it's a case of very much "take two" this afternoon.

He held a hurdling rating of 135 and was a model of consistency in his five starts over the smaller ones - winning twice, placed second twice and a third. Back in 2020, he blew away his rivals in a novice at Ayr over 2m - shaping very much like a stayer who will enjoy today's sort of trip, but also he relished the heavy ground. A good old fashioned Trevor Hemmings mudder is just what we like to see.

The 8yo mixed it against some decent horses subsequently with the likes of My Drogo and Threeunderthru and Pay The Piper, and while he ran well, chasing was clearly going to be his calling.

I can see the long straight at Newcastle suiting him as he is 3-4 at Ayr in testing ground, and as a 90,000 euros half-brother to Marown, he can get back on track with a good performance here after his Wetherby mishap, and he's certainly off a nice mark of 130.

I wasn't the only one who held that opinion this morning, as the 5s and 6s have been snapped up and he was supported into 7/2 early doors.

Hughes is 45-228 in the last five seasons in the north east at 19%.

Headgear and stamina to bring out best in Cliche

Back Well Cliche @ 6.511/2 in the 15:43 at Newcastle

No. 6 Well Cliche (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Martin Todhunter

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 79

One of my punting likes is sticking with Sedgefield and Hexham form, as I think it travels well for these northern races. Well Cliche has won over 3m3f at Sedgefield so we know she stays well, and Newcastle will certainly provide a stern test of stamina today.

The closing 15:43 2m4f Handicap Chase lacks a bit of quality, and Well Cliche is only rated 79 and is limited, but that staying power might help out slog out a win at around 6.511/2. She's sure to trade a little higher in the run too.

A 30L defeat last time doesn't exactly lend to "back me" material, but it looked like the run was very much needed after a break.

Last spring she went close over Hexham's 3m in a race where, surprisingly for Hexham, they didn't go much a pace. She also scored at Sedgefield off 77 and arguably travelled the best she had ever done in a race.

First time cheekpieces go on today, and while Martin Todhunter doesn't have many winners here, or indeed anywhere, his two success in five years have yielded a +48.00 to level stakes.