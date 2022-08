Burrows out for Group success with impressive Anmaat

Back Anmaat @ 5.59/2 in the 15:00 at Haydock

No. 1 (5) Anmaat (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 109

The ground has a bit of ease in it at Haydock today, a quite remarkable feat considering the lack of rain across the country in heatwave conditions, but it won't deter me from getting involved with Anmaat in the feature Group 3 Rose Of Lancaster.

His performance "off the shelf" last time in the John Smith's Cup, and in winning one of the most competitive handicaps of the year could mark him down as a Group performer in waiting.

The pace was steady early for a big handicap, but a pair of closing sectionals in the heat of the race at 10.74 seconds and 10.96 were impressive. He beat Achelois into second, and that horse has since won a Listed race. That's form to be positive about.

He was a fast progressive 3yo last term for Owen Burrows - winning good handicaps at Doncaster and Bath before a fine second in the Cambridgeshire and should have won that with the way he travelled, as he hit 1.21/5 in-running.

Easier ground doesn't appear to be a problem either and he also seems best on nice flat tracks. He looks ready to take the step up in grade in style for Owen Burrows.

Poppy should have more luck in Scotland this evening

Back Tyrone's Poppy @ 4.3100/30 in the 19:15 at Ayr

No. 7 (5) Tyrone's Poppy SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Tim Easterby doesn't have many 2yo winners first-time out, and his record of 4-120 backs that up on the turf. But Tyrone's Poppy ran a race full of promise on his first start at Catterick and it's hard to see him not improving again.

He was allowed to go off at a huge BSP for that run last month at 20.59 and hit 5.04/1 in-play, but that doesn't tell the full story as he couldn't have met more trouble if he tried. The 2yo was repeatedly denied a run on the inside, and for good measure once he peeled off the rail, he was checked again.

They went a real searing gallop for that, and the winner was a well-backed Karl Burke newcomer who swept down the outside away from the all the trouble.

I envisage the nice long, flat plains of Ayr really suiting him and the drop down to 6f looks interesting. Who knows, a future Easterby Ayr Gold Cup horse?

His dam No Poppy was also trained by Easterby and ran a few times at Ayr in her career hitting the frame on several occasions. She was a tough runner and can hopefully gain her first winner today as a broodmare as she's had four sons and daughters that have failed to win a race.

Jockey David Allan is 3-21 at the track this term at 14%.