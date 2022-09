Expect Elwasme to improve for the step up to 1m



Back Elwasme @ 6.511/2 in the 14:25 at Sandown

No. 3 (7) Elwasme SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

The winning run continued for the Daily Racing Multiple column yesterday with Tarhib and City Vaults both bolting up for a 5/1 double. I was astonished at the drift on the latter who at one stage was at 7/1. I thought the 5/2 looked reasonable - what do I know?!

We are now 17 single winners from 16 days and today's pair are both decent prices if you want to play each-way on the Sportsbook - especially as Yarmouth's 15:20 is an Extra Place Special.

Andrew Balding's Elwasme makes the punting list today and has been a positive on the Sportsbook from 13/2 into 11/2 for the 14:25 Novice Stakes.

A debut at Sandown last month was a good starting point and a base to work from as the youngster ran a nice enough race over what looked an inadequate 7f.

The winner made a sweeping move on the outside which proved most beneficial, where as Elwasme was initially blocked entering the straight and was behind a wall of horses in the closing stages.

He stayed on nicely and an increase to 1m should suit him a little better. He was sent off at 16/1 and I take the view Balding's newcomers are never quite revved up for the first run and he is 15-95 at 16% with his juveniles on the turf this term.

His dam Bahia Breeze has proved to be an excellent broodmare with five individual winners and as son of Cracksman, a sire who has made a good impression in his first season with perhaps a bit more speed than anticipated, I am looking forward to seeing what he can do.

I expect him to improve a fair bit so we can take on the favourite Local Dynasty who was well beaten in the Acomb last time and runs under a penalty.

Gosden double-handed with two John Musker dice

Back Shaara @ 7.06/1 in the 15:20 at Yarmouth

No. 12 (4) Shaara SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

Backing Jim Crowley in the Yarmouth feature worked the oracle yesterday, and we go again with the jockey who is 1-2 at the venue at 50% this term.

One of Yarmouth's showcase races is the highlights on Wednesday with the Listed John Musker - a race that John Gosden has won three times in the last six seasons.

So Mi Dar and Fanny Logan ended up with ratings of 109 and 114, so his filly Shaara has got some improvement to find as she is currently on 97, but in these Listed races, especially for fillies, there tends to be a real spread of abilities and in particular, ones that do improve.

She had a go at Group level in the Fred Darling at the start of the season, a race she finished well beaten in by 6L. That was her first run of 2022, and Gosden went back to the drawing board with a couple of wins at a lower level but she won a 0-95 at Nottingham last time with a smooth performance with the way she travelled, and those baby steps in getting her back could see her make an impact at this sort of level.

When Crowley rides for Gosden they have a 25% strike-rate together, although they are 0-2 at Yarmouth combined, so they need to rectify that.

August/September singles winners:

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won

Rapid Flight 2/1 Won

Marching Army 10/1 Won

Vino Victrix 7/1 Win and Place

Larry Looby 2/1 Won

Autumn Festival 4/5 Won

Alma Libre 7/1 Placed

Queen Fleur 17/2 DH Win and Place

Prince Of Pillo 5/2 Won

Seeking Gold 5/4 Won

See The Sea 5/1 Won

Tarrabb 5/2 Won

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won