Good can make an impression at Uttoxeter

Back Good Impression @ 4.03/1 in the 14:53 at Uttoxeter

No. 6 Good Impression SBK 16/5 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Bernard Llewellyn

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 87

A bitter blow with Laurel finishing second at a decent price in the Sun Chariot yesterday. The filly drifted out to 9.08/1 and hit odds-on in-running. Maybe she went too soon under Rab Havlin, maybe it's pocket talking, but Soft Whisper drifted and won easily. The 23/1 double was ever so close.

Sunday's action centres around the jumps, and while there are some good horses at Kelso, the field sizes are small and there is little value punting for those races.

So picking out the two most competitive races at Uttoxeter and Good Impression travels well enough in races despite the mark of 87 to warrant a bet for the first selection.

He hit 1.330/100 in-running last time at Newton Abbot in an incident packed race and has only been nudged up 2lbs for that effort, and he certainly travels better than his current mark.

Good to soft suits and he is more than happy in this 0-100 grade of race and with 10 runners there is the each-way angle too.

Hopefully his good impression will be better than Mike Yarwood's efforts.

Pauling and Morgan a good combo to side with

Back Couldbeaweapon @ 7.06/1 in the 15:28 at Uttoxeter

No. 3 Couldbeaweapon (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Luca Morgan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 95

Conditional jockey Luca Morgan has been an important cog in the Ben Pauling wheel this summer, and his 2-4 record at Uttoxeter this season at 50% and a profit of +9.50 leads me to the handicap debutant Couldbeaweapon. Well, let's hope so.

The 5yo is by Mahler, and he shapes like a typical one from the sire has he has been outpaced in three of his runs in Novice/Maiden company so far.

He showed a glimmer of ability at Southwell in the spring, and he's been off since April which after three quick runs and a break going into Sunday is a plus for me.

It's a low mark of 95 and scratch a couple of the form horses at the top of the betting, he has a chance of improving to hit at least third. Pauling is 5-14 at 38% at the Midlands' venue this term and I expect a better run with a stronger pace to run at in a handicap against older horses, the unexposed angle comes into play.

