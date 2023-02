Hills motoring with a 42% strike-rate

Back Paddy's Day @ 5.59/2 in the 18:30 at Wolverhampton

No. 3 (3) Paddy's Day (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

Musselburgh wasn't a particularly happy hunting ground over the weekend and the ever-changing ground conditions is making life quite tough at the moment. When it's soft, it appears dead, then the soft ground horses are faced with quicker conditions.

Monday we should have no worries on that front sticking to the All-Weather and Paddy's Day interests me for the 18:30 5f Handicap, and he's my headline selection in today's Daily Racing News column.

He started out his career as a juvenile in good fashion last spring with a tidy win on quick ground at Windsor and looked a very precocious type back then.

His trainer Charlie Hills then pitched him into the Coventry Stakes and from then on, he struggled with a rating in the high 80s.

I thought he ran well at York in September in 0-95 company and briefly threatened when hitting 4/1 in-running, but the soft ground didn't suit him at all, and he floundered slightly as conditions took their toll.

He ran a very nice 11.10 sectional in the mid part of that race, which in good company was a positive, but he was nearly two seconds slower in the final sixth furlong to suggest that not only did he not stay, but soft is a no-no for the future.

He's off his lowest ever mark of 78, and that's workable now and the drop down to a speedy 5f tonight with a ton of pace to aim at (the top two in the betting are keen-goers and lead) are both huge positives.

Hills is in excellent form at the moment with 7-17 in the last month at 42% and I like the drift in the betting too this morning out to 9/2.

Jenny will enjoy drop in trip

Back Jenny Ren @ 8.515/2 in the 20:30 at Wolverhampton

No. 9 (4) Jenny Ren SBK 8/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Sarah Hollinshead

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 52

Jenny Ren appeared in the Daily Racing Multiple column on her latest start when finishing second over 1m6f at Wolverhampton at a massive price of 22.021/1. Despite finishing as the runner-up, she didn't go lower than 20.019/1 in-running and came from a long way back and up the inside. Both never ideal at Wolves.

She was given that sort of ride to get the trip so it was understandable, but she doesn't look a natural stayer over 1m6f, so dropping back down to 1m4f tonight is the right way to go.

A good gallop suits her and she goes well over CD with a record of 6341 from her last four starts.

The mare can make life difficult for herself in getting too far behind, and that was the case over CD in November when placed, but the steady pace played against her run-style.

We need a bit of luck in the run with her, but she is solid enough in this grade and a big price considering her effort last time out as a non-stayer.

David Probert is on, and he recently rode his 100th winner at the track in the last five seasons and he has ridden her on three occasions with a record of 314.