Flag to fly high for Nielsen and Walker

Back American Flag @ 4.3100/30 in the 17:15 at Haydock

No. 10 (1) American Flag (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 80

After a few one-twos in the double quest of late, Anmaat and Tyrone's Poppy were both easy winners to land the 23/1 multiple yesterday for the column, with Tyrone's Poppy a big drifter too and he doubled in price to a BSP of 8.97 with an impressive win last night at Ayr.

We stick with Haydock and the excellent Sunday Series rolls on, and with decent fields and each-way extra places on the Sportsbook, remember you can play two or three to place in the same race for a multiple.

Ed Walker can hopefully start us off on the winning trail with the well bred American Flag, and as he is by my favourite stallion Sea The Stars, the trip klaxon is sounding as he gets the chance to run over 1m2f for the second time today.

He made his debut in the Wood Ditton with no impact, but he showed enough at Nottingham to suggest he'll be winning races. That form looked quite good at the time behind Secret State, but it looks better now the season has progressed as Secret State is now rated 100, the second that day is pushing 100 and the third has recently won by nearly 5L.

The 1m2f at Salisbury last time should have suited, but they crawled and then sprinted, which failed to suit American Flag. Meeting trouble there too didn't exactly help his cause either.

He's a half-brother to smart stayer Auriferous, and his mark of 80 for a handicap debut could be lenient judged on his Nottingham run.

Burrows to taste more success at Haydock

Back Tarrabb @ 3.505/2 in the 18:15 at Haydock

No. 3 (6) Tarrabb (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 84

Haydock's 18:15 is an all-age handicap and the three-year-olds include the unexposed pair Tarrabb and Valley Mist, but preference is for the former who looked quite impressive last time when winning at Ascot.

On the clock the early pace wasn't particularly strong and they were all getting in each other's way as they clustered on the stands' rail. But once the tempo increased she dealt with it well running her quickest furlong at 11.27 and producing a finishing speed of a tick over 99%.

The way she stayed on at Ascot and picked up, she'll easily get a 1m at Haydock - a nice flat 1m compared to Ascot's stiff 7f.

The 3yo looked impressive on debut at Chelmsford with the way she travelled, and she does seem to have a nice way of going about her business - reflected in a rather painful defeat at Chepstow in-running at 1.11/10.

Today's draw in 6 looks okay too as Kevin Stott will have the ability to swing wide to the stands' side.



Trainer Owen Burrows got us going with Anmaat's win yesterday, and the yard have sent just two runners to Haydock this term - with one winner.

August winners:

Anmaat 9/2 Won

Tyrone's Poppy 11/4 Won

July winners:

Politesse 5/2 Won

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/1 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won