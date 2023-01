Sussex National Day at Plumpton

Seamus Mullins has two runners of interest

Alan Dudman has a 90/1 each-way double using the Extra Place Special race

Couer blimey if first leg wins

Back En Couer @ 7.06/1 in the 14:30 at Plumpton

No. 8 En Coeur (Fr) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 86

A couple of placed efforts yesterday was the sum of the parts although Legendary Day looked a brief danger at 2.021/1 in-running before fluffing his lines with two poor jumps. December was a frustrating month, so I am hoping we haven't started off in that fashion for January.

Monday's action is Plumpton-based for the bets and Seamus Mullins has a decent enough record at the Sussex track with 19 runners from 125 runners in the past five seasons to give him the nod for an each-way double today.

En Couer is an acceptable price considering eight runners are in the 14:30 2m4f Handicap Chase, and with three places to get near the money, the three-time course winner is running for the 22nd time over fences - seeking his fourth success.

He has been holding his form quite well for a low-grade horse, and while he ran poorly at Fontwell, the switch to a softer surface can help him as his last 15 runs have comes on ground described as good, good to soft and good to firm.

If you go back far enough, he won as a novice at Plumpton beating Kap Auteil in soft ground and travelled really well, and with a decent-looking mark down to 86, he can hit the frame under Micheal Nolan.

Mullins out to land Sussex National

Back I See You Well each-way @ 13.012/1 in the 15:00 at Plumpton

No. 3 I See You Well (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 127

I have selected I See You Well in today's Daily Racing News column, and is another Seamus Mullins runner at a fair enough price for an each-way bet.

He won over 3m at Sandown last time in an Amateur Jockeys' race, and his stamina really kick in late to see off his rivals and it was a welcome return to form.

The chaser had previously ran poorly at Plumpton and Fontwell, and while he is back up 3lb to 127, it's a mark within reach and I give him a big chance to stay.

The 10yo is real Plumpton specialist and won a 0-130 at Fontwell over fences last term and travelled really well over 3m2f. He's been in regional Nationals before, and the veteran can have his day in the sun under Nolan, who is 5-35 at the track in the last five seasons.

He was quite the drifter this morning from 7s out to 12s but I don't mind that at all with the each-way angle, and the multiple has gone from 51/1 out to 90/1 with the drift.