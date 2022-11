Halsafari was a placed runner for Alan yesterday

Island Run looks on a lenient mark and Fostered Phil could go well fresh

Alan Dudman goes to Musselburgh and Kempton on Monday for a 33/1 double on the Sportsbook on Monday

Island can have his day in the sun at Kempton

Back Island Run @ 9.517/2 in the 13:50 at Kempton

No. 10 Island Run SBK 11/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 104

The bet with Philip Hobbs' Alberic fell somewhat flat yesterday despite Halsafari hitting a place for the column in Ireland. But we stick with a Hobbs' runner again, and hopefully Island Run can jump better than the stablemate on Sunday.

The selection wasn't totally fluent last time at Plumpton over 2m5f, and he even jumped the path in the closing stages, but that run should bring him on as he did look rusty for his first outing.

He was well backed to win a Maiden Hurdle last season at Wincanton when the ground was soft, and didn't run too badly on his first try in a handicap at Fontwell. Jumping has been a problem over the hurdles, though, but I put it down to him being baby-ish rather than any inherent weakness. Although he will need to start brushing up on his technique as he can make critical errors in races - and two came at both Wincanton and Fotnwell.

The 5yo still has a bit of potential, especially from such a low mark of 104. And with a couple of chasers in his family, I do see the 3m trip today as a plus, and going at a lesser pace maybe over further will put less pressure on his jumping.

Fragile Phil could be on a good mark after lengthy absence

Back Fostered Phil 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Musselburgh

No. 3 Fostered Phil (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: James Ewart

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 110

James Ewart's Fostered Phil has hardly stood any racing at all as an 8yo with an interrupted career and a couple of wind surgeries under his belt already. Monday's outing will be another run since the wind tinkering, but he won when last on the track - massive 723 days ago.

That's obviously a bit of a worry, but he had a similar absence of nearly 600 days when placing second at Hexham nearly three years ago, and maybe getting him fresh is the reverse thinking with this fragile runner.

He was most impressive winning at Newcastle, although so long ago it could be in black and white TV. He showed a nice turn of foot on that occasion on good ground, as while Musselburgh is forecast showers, the ground tends to dry out quickly at the Scottish venue.

An opening mark for his handicap debut of 110 could be very lenient and leading Muss' jockey Brian Hughes is booked, and he has 62 winners here in the last five seasons.

October/November singles winners:

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won