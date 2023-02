Headgear to do the trick with Morrison value call

Back With Respect @ 6.05/1 in the 13:20 at Southwell

No. 4 (9) With Respect (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

We'll know our fate in the first 10 minutes of the day on Thursday, and hopefully fare better than yesterday's two selections. Hightimeyouwon ran quite well in third and it was the right call opposing the peak rating Hodd's Girl. Oriental Art took another massive walk out in the betting to nearly 20.019/1 BSP - yet another drifter from David Simcock's stable as they all tend to do win or lose, and he travelled pretty well into the straight but emptied quickly.

With Respect is going for Hughie Morrison at Southwell on Thursday - surely one of the best handicapped horses in the race?

He was rated 89 in 2020, so it's been a tale of woe since then and down to 64 and first-time headgear on today appeals.

The grey was involved in a messy finish at Lingfield last time (aren't they all there?). He wasn't a clean breaker from the stalls as he darted to his left and the pace looking at the clock was slow early and it turned into a sprint. He ran with the quickest mid-sectionals, but he faded in the final stages. Perhaps it was the effort to get there that caused that.

The jockey that day also went for the inside, and that's something I don't like at Lingfield. I much prefer them coming wide.

With Respect was third in a 0-90 at the back-end of 2020 in heavy ground over 7f, so we know he stays, and if the headgear can help him see out a race, his sliding mark is too good to turn down.

Unexposed at the trip too (he's raced over 7f and 1m), his trainer Morrison has a good record with sprinters here over 6f with a 26% win rate and 47% placed. We will go each-way with the grey too.

Sami knocking on the door for a win at Wincanton

Back Sami Bear @ 7.513/2 in the 13:30 at Wincanton

No. 9 Sami Bear SBK 13/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 99

With 17 runners for the opening 13:30 2m4f Handicap Hurdle we have the chance to go four places with the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook and Sami Bear has been knocking on the door with a series of placed efforts this term to keep in the frame again today.

The 7yo doesn't appear to have masses in hand from his current mark, but he's reliable enough to run to that figure.

He was last seen in November over CD and shaped like a a trip to 2m6f and 3m might suit as he came off the bridle, but his trainer Chris Gordon is persevering with the distance, although on the flip side, he probably has improved a little since upped from the minimum. He also finished third at Chepstow after a 178 day break, and that looked a real slog. Officially the going was good to soft that day, but it looked far more testing than that.

It didn't help matters that Sami Bear went the widest route into the straight over CD last time, and Freddie Gordon had a tough time in the run for home as he ran all over the place before the penultimate hurdle. He was matched at 1.384/11 in-running on that occasion, but the winner looked to have a bit of physical scope and had the advantage of making the running.

There are some good young jockeys in this race with Gordon taking on Freddie Gingell and Luca Morgan - who are both on more fancied runners.