Yesterday's column was a case of calling it right with the stamina (or lack of) on Barenboim - who hit 1.041/25 in-running to finish second, but the wrong winner. The speed figures and sectionals told us he was a doubtful stayer, and he didn't match the stamina of Hugo Palmer's winner who had a placed effort next to his name in the Northumberland Plate.

It was one of those bets you knew your fate as soon as they jumped with no more than a hack canter around. Imperium looked about as quick as my Manchester train last night into Euston. Imperium certainly has a 2m race at Kempton in him.

Tuesday's action is a little thin on the ground minus Chepstow, and it's been a tough winter period recently with so many meetings falling to the weather, but there's plenty of action tonight at Southwell, and that's where we go in search of a much-needed double to get us off the cold list.

Murbih is a horse with plenty of pace and at 13/2 (from 8/1 this morning) appeals to go well in the opening 17:00 5f Handicap.

I backed this 4yo a couple of times during the summer and didn't have an awful lot of luck, but he found his winning groove last time with a success over CD; quite comfortably too off a mark of 65.

He showed a different side to his character last time as often with his pace, he can lack a big finish, but he was able to lay up early with the speed last time and clocked a rapid 10.33 sectional early.

They went off hard, as they tend to at Southwell, and he overcame the race finishing speed of 97% to pull out more in the finish.

He's off a 5lb higher mark but is more than capable in this class of race and with two wins on the All-Weather so far and a dam out of Shamardal, he could be better on this surface with that distaff pedigree.

If you are playing the single here, he represents a nice back-to-lay trade as from big previous prices, he usually dips under.

Bernard back down to 5f a positive move

No. 8 (1) Bernard Spierpoint SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Darryll Holland

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 51

Not many people are called Bernard these days, but I won't hold that against the second selection at 17:30 for Southwell's card, and Bernard Spierpoint back down in trip looks a good move over the 5f.

The 6yo has raced 34 times on the All-Weather and is rated 51, so it's limited stuff, but he likes the surface with winning form over CD and has enough early speed to make the running.

The selection raced over Southwell's 6f last time in a better race than he'd previously contested, but was far too keen over the new trip and didn't see it out with his 5f stamina as he emptied and finished out of the money despite being the 7/4 favourite.

This is more his bag and he's a much bigger price and had previously won on first start for Daryll Holland since leaving Charlie Wallis in January. That was a very efficient race on times with a finishing speed of 100%, and he can attack again from the front for rider Luke Morris - who is 3-14 at the track this season at a tick over 20%.