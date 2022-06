Lionel looks tailor-made for Derby test

Back Lionel @ 9.08/1 in the 15:45 at the Curragh

No. 5 (4) Lionel SBK 8/1 EXC 14 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Mah Mate Bob was anything but a mate yesterday with a very flat run at Cartmel. It's back to the level for Saturday and the Classic card at the Curragh awaits.

We'll take in the Irish Derby, and a race that has had an interesting build-up as Westover will have Colin Keane on, while Tuesday being supplemented adds some magic to the race as she bids to emulate Balanchine as the first filly to win the Irish Derby since her success under Frankie Dettori.

Those were the days eh?

David Menuisier's Lionel is a horse I have some time for, and he featured in winning double for the column for his Cocked Hat win at Salisbury in May despite drifting in the market.

He seems to be maturing, and Menuisier was quick to earmark the Curragh for his next stop as mentally he wouldn't have handled Epsom with all the hullaballo that goes with it, but Menuisier also was keen to point out that he's good once he learns one thing.

His stamina-laden pedigree was evident for his Salisbury victory, as he was outpaced off a steady lead, but won over the 1m2f despite those factors going against him.

A galloping track such as the Curragh looks ideal for this son of Gretchen, and Menuisier might be able to keep the Arc dream alive in his native France with a big performance here. Considering Tuesday and Westover take a huge chunk of the market out between them at 6/4 and 7/4, Lionel is a decent each-way bet with the eight runners and an 8/1 price.

Storm The Stars took in the Cocked Hat and Irish Derby a few years ago finishing second at the Curragh, and the Salisbury race does produce good stayers with stamina.

Joseph seeking second International win

Back Vega Magnifico @ 5.04/1 in the 16:20 at the Curragh

No. 7 (2) Vega Magnifico (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: D. B. McMonagle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

Joseph O'Brien will be familiar knowing what it takes to win the Group 3 International Stakes at 16:20 as not only has his father Aidan cleaned up in recent years, but Joseph won this with Buckhurst in 2019.

He had similar profile to today's selection Vega Magnifico as an unexposed runner stepping up into Group company, although back then Buckhurst had already had one go in Pattern class, while Vega Magnifico goes straight into deep waters following a very impressive performance to win a Navan Maiden in May.

Visually it was most impressive, and the time figure wasn't bad either as he took care of a couple of dad's horses with ease. He got a nice lead early, and moved like a decent horse down the back straight to put himself into pole position down the straight. His instant acceleration as he came wide was even more impressive as he scooted away to show a fine turn of foot.

He had shaped well on his sole juvenile start in a good Naas race where he travelled well but his inexperience caught him out a little. The second, third and fourth have turned into good performers.

The dam of Vega Magnifico has been a stellar broodmare in her career with eight of her nine runners all winning races, and I wouldn't be surprised if O'Brien junior has his eye on some of those decent Australian races.

Today represents a big hike in class according to ratings as he stands on 94, while his Timeform figure is 108 but he does hold a 'p'.

Both selections are by Lope De Vega, who has turned into an elite sire at 125,000 euros a pop.

June single bet winners

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

May single bet winners

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won