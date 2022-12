Kim Muir runner Omar Maretti starts his season

A somewhat frustrating Christmas period on the tipping front, and Hurricane Highway's BSP win of 29.0 seems a long time ago now, and the old saying of "You are only as good as your last selection" is rather apt, well it's a racing saying anyway.

Thursday's not so hectic and there's plenty of quality action elsewhere previewed in Ireland but I am sticking closer to home with Doncaster and an early start for the opener.

The betting pins the 12:10 2m3f Novices' Hurdle as a match up between a Nicky Henderson fav at 7/4 and a penalised runner, but I am keen on the latter in Henry Daly's Moon Hunter - although I'd heard Henry called Harry the other day. Not sure he sounds like a Harry.

There was a lot to like about the Wetherby debut win of Moon Hunter, who scored 47 days ago on his debut. The ground was officially good and Doncaster tends to ride quicker with the surface, so there's every possibility he'll handle the surface better than most winter horses today.

The 5yo travelled nicely off the pace, tucked away on the inside letting the leaders do their thing, before Tom O'Brien moved him up on the rail to glide past the others. He jumped well, has a good size and looks as though he'll have no issue with the extra yardage today.

His Wetherby win also was achieved with him coming from further back then the first two. The runner-up has since boosted the form with a 6L Novice win at Uttoxeter.

Daly remains on the hot list for trainers at around 27% and this PTP winner (12L) can continue the good impression from Wetherby.

A belated reappearance for Omar to look forward to

Doncaster's card is a good one today, and the 0-140 over fences is the best betting heat of the afternoon. Omar Maretti goes for Alex Hales, and he was a horse I backed for the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival. He's been off since then, which is obvious cause for concern, but that was his only blip following a good season.

He had scored emphatically before Cheltenham with an 8L success at Catterick in February with a fluent jumping round (while others faltered). The fencer travelled well at Newcastle too on his first attempt at 3m.

The ground will be a bit quicker today than both of those chasing wins last term, but he does have two victories on good to soft and with the ground at Cheltenham being soft when he flopped, perhaps he didn't go on the surface as he couldn't jump a fence at all - and he's usually sound in that department.

A record of 2-4 over fences and a rating of 136 means he's unexposed entirely, and his record after a break and fresh reads 1112 (including his PTP win). Hopefully he can get up and running for the season, belatedly.

