Keep an expert eye on Tim's Optician

Back Optician @ 5.04/1 in the 14:05 Redcar

No. 4 (9) Optician SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Johnson's Blue routed his field by almost 10L yesterday for a 9/2 winners for the column. Sadly a 1-3 was the end game as Murbih didn't quite get home over 6f at Ripon and needs going down to 5f. That blow was not helped as Minzaal - a horse I have put up on these pages in all of his last four runs in the hope of clinging onto his 2yo days, landed the Hackwood at Newbury.

That's why I tend to stay loyal to most! If only they all won like Johnson's Blue's margin.

Sunday's cards over the sticks hardly offer any runners - which is understandable given the conditions, so it's a Redcar double and a Tim Easterby duo in Optician and Cassy O.

Optician lines up in the opening 7f Novice and showed plenty on his debut over 6f on quick ground to suggest a win should be within his grasp at some point this term. And remember, Easterby is hardly known as a trainer that gets first-time-out juveniles. Indeed, he's only had three 2yo winners all season from 88 runners, but Optician could be sharp enough.

He wasn't exactly knocked about for that first start behind a well-backed winner who had previous experience. The second from the race Braveheart Boy has since won at Pontefract with the third placing at Doncaster subsequently.

The son of Expert Eye actually ran the quickest final 1f on his debut in the whole field, so stepping up to 7f should suit.

Cassy back at Redcar worth a second look

Back Cassy O @ 5.59/2 in the 15:50 Redcar

No. 2 (1) Cassy O (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 84

A tight race at Redcar with just five runners over 1m for the 15:50 has every chance to become tactical, and that could give Cassy O a chance to nick the race from the front - and certainly one to trade back in-running to get your stake back.

With that tactical angle in mind, he's surely too big in price at 9/2?

The 5yo ran a poor race last time at Ayr, and a very competitive one too as he failed to lay a glove anywhere near the smooth travelling Gweedore. However, previously he performed with credit in the Carlisle Bell from a horrendous draw - beaten only 3L from a bad position.

His victory this term came over CD - pertinently from the front in a small field with an efficient display according to clockwatchers - hitting the line finishing off 101.2% in the final 3f and a very good middle part of the race with a 10.99 sectional.

Good to firm presents no issues and David Allan's jockey stats in the last five seasons sees him top of the Redcar leaderboard with 30 wins showing a level stakes profit of a massive +108.13.

