An easy winner for Bumper selection yesterday by nearly 6L

Lucinda Russell could have a nice staying chaser on show at Wetherby

Alan Dudman is with two horses in Yorkshire for his 6/1 Wednesday multiple

Beau looks ready for a thorough stamina test over fences

Back Readysteadybeau @ 2.56/4 in the 14:10 at Wetherby

No. 5 Readysteadybeau (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 114

Favour And Fortune ran out a 5L winner as one of the picks yesterday, but Do It For Thy Sen, named after a river, ran and jumped like a drain.

Wednesday's action could be a special day for Denis O'Regan, as one more winner at Hereford means he will complete the feat of riding a winner at every track, and he has two booked for Gordon Elliott. Southwell was certainly the day of shocks with 25/1, 33/1 and 100/1 winners on Tuesday.

Lucinda Russell's chaser Readysteadybeau should have no problems with the upcoming conditions in Yorkshire today and is most certainly ready (steady) for a step up to today's 3m.

He made his chase debut behind Elvis Mail over 2m4f last time and ran a race full of promise for his first run for nearly 300 days.

Tapping into his hurdling form, he absolutely loved the mud flying around at Haydock last term when winning his Maiden Hurdle over 3m. And we all know Haydock heavy can be a totally different beast to anywhere else. Russell said afterwards they knew he'd handle the ground, and he looks a typical future staying chaser for the yard.

He looks a thorough stamina horse and 114 should be a good starting point for a mark in what looks not a bad race.

The 6yo isn't a massive price from the 7/4 this morning into 6/4, but field sizes are small this afternoon and he does look the likeliest winner.

Discover another winning bumper with Lunar

Back Lunar Discovery @ 3.02/1 in the 15:40 at Wetherby

No. 1 Lunar Discovery SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: James Moffatt

Jockey: Charlotte Jones

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

With such testing conditions in store at Wetherby, the experience of Lunar Discovery should stand her in good stead for the closing mares' Bumper as the 5yo did everything right at Hexham on her winning debut. The penalty makes life of tough of course, but Hexham form travels well, and so did she when winning.

She came from off the pace in the north east to win, and Charlotte Jones had her in the perfect Hexham position as the tempo quickened down the back straight, and her natural pace got her out of the trouble on the inside as several green mares caused one or two issues.

They way she sped into the home straight was impressive and the race was over in a flash. Her final furlong was nearly a second quicker than anything else in the field, and a race finishing speed of 106% also highlighted that she wasn't stopping at a stiff track. With heavy going today, that will thin out the field.

This race has produced a couple of nice mares in the last 10 years, including Clondaw Caitlin and Petticoat Tails, and James Moffat also trains Bongoo for the same owners Kevin and Anne Glastonbury - another graduate of a Hexham bumper who recently scored on his hurdling debut.

October/November singles winners:

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won