Sunday's focus at Kelso with the feature staying handicap

Alan is backing trainer Katie Scott to end her cold spell

Alan Dudman is playing a huge 314/1 Sportsbook double each-way on Sunday at Kelso

Stay faithful to Lucinda on home patch

Back Buddha Scheme @ 21.020/1 in the 13:05 at Kelso

No. 12 Buddha Scheme (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 114

The Scottish Borders National over 4m at Kelso lights up a Sunday, hot on the heels of a brilliant Saturday in terms of jump racing, and this contest was the one that Sandy Thomson won four times on the spin in recent seasons with Harry The Viking and Neptune Equester.

The usual batch of Scottish trainers are well represented here; including Thomson. But Lucinda Russell could hold all 52 cards in the deck with last year's winner Big River (and a Chairman's Cup winner here) and Buddha Scheme, and I am going to chance the second each-way at much bigger price.

He's priced at 20/1 on the Sportsbook and won a gruelling 3m2f Amateur Jockeys' Handicap over fences at the track last term in heavy conditions - and slammed his stablemate Prince Dundee by 7L. He landed that from 110, and he clearly has to improve to be a player here, but he looks a young stayer on the up.

Back in 2020, he finished second over 4m at Hexham behind Nakadam, and considering he was only a 6yo then, it shows he has been earmarked as a long distance horse.

His record at Kelso is a win from two starts, and his comeback run for the campaign last time out was over 3m at Ayr, and even that trip looked on the sharp side. From a low weight in this and Stephen Mulqueen on, we can use the each-way angle and four places as it's an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

We won't be crying if Evita wins

Back Evita Du Mesnil each-way @ 15.014/1 in the 15:15 at Kelso

No. 4 Evita Du Mesnil (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Katie Scott

Jockey: Lewis Dobb

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 100

Some small sized fields on the day in Scotland doesn't entirely lend itself to an each-way bet, but we can go that way for the double in the closing 2m Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle as we have nine runners, and the smooth-travelling Evita Du Mesnil is of interest.

She went through her race nicely when returning for the season over CD in October when finishing second to Well Educated on decent ground, and hit 1.392/5 in-running to highlight how close she got to the winner.

Kelso and Hexham seem to suit her, and while it's puzzling she ran so poorly last time at Musselburgh, a return to the Borders venue could suit her with a slight drop in class from that. The good to soft conditions also are amenable to the 8yo, who runs from 100 and that's about within range as she has winning form on officially soft, and I think she's better with a bit of cut in the ground.

Her trainer Katie Scott is on the cold list without a win in 37, but the price of 14/1 on the Sportsbook does factor that in.

October/November singles winners:

Sleeping Satellite 15/8 Won

Lifetime Ambition 9/1 Placed

Rebellious Gale 9/2 Placed

Lunar Discovery 2/1 Won

Favour And Fortune 11/2 Win and Place

Halsafari 9/1 Placed

Tagabawa 4/5 Won

Documenting 7/2 Won

I See You Well 17/2 Placed

Eva's Oskar 8/1 Placed

Sea Gifted 11/4 Won

Sweet Will 9/1 Won and Placed

Vaynor 7/4 Won

Magical Vision 10/1 Won and Placed

De Legislator 9/10 Won

Captain Quint 2/1 Won

Fiston Du Mou 5/2 Won

Rickety Gate 5/2 Won

Warren Point 9/4 Won

Pennymoor 17/2 Won and Placed

Tarhib 5/1 Won

Hoganville 3/1 Won

Sole Pretender 9/1 Placed R4

Maximilian Evens Won

Another Odyssey 5/4 Won

Magnetic North 16/1 Placed

Mr Alan 4/1 Won

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won