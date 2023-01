Deep Charm shaped well on comeback last time

Stainsby Girl won her Kelso race 12 months ago

Alan Dudman is backing two horses with proven Kelso form today in a 15/1 Sportsbook double

Last year's second can go one better for Coltherd

Back Deep Charm @ 5.59/2 in the 13:30 at Kelso

No. 7 Deep Charm SBK 6/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Stuart Coltherd

Jockey: Sam Coltherd

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 103

March Wind ran pretty well yesterday and fared best of the two selections on Saturday with a good second and she'll be winning races over hurdles especially over a trip in keeping with her stamina-laden pedigree. It's why I do like those Doyen offspring.

The 13:30 over fences should be a proper test over 2m6f given the heavy ground and Deep Charm should be in better shape following his return for the season last time out.

That run came at at today's track Kelso over 3m and he was pulled up just before the straight and eased down quickly. He was going very well up to that point as from the quartet that raced for home down the far side, he appeared to be travelling the best. Not many horses pulled up would hit 2.01/1 in-running.

It's a good sign he has been turned out relatively quickly after 42 days, and considering that was his first effort after a wind op, that could be a ready-made excuse.

Last term he performed well as a chaser, including finishing second in this race behind Scottish Accent and looked a big danger when looming up, but he made a late error to scupper his chance. Previously he'd won over 3m around Hexham in heavy ground - and as ever for me, Hexham form, especially in staying races, travels well.

Trainer Stuart Coltherd has done much better with his chasers this term with eight winners from his 54 runners sent out at 15%, much higher than his two hurdles' winners.

Deep Charm's dam Reel Charmer ran at Kelso a few times for George Charlton and finished second on a few occasions here. Charlton bred this horse and hopefully he can go one better than his mother at the Borders venue.

Stainsby Girl to add to her Kelso collection

Back Stainsby Girl @ 3.02/1 in the 14:30 at Kelso

No. 1 Stainsby Girl SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Mr Kit Alexander

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 129

I looked at the Southwell card today and struggled to find a bet there, and a few of the races at Kelso today with small fields and short prices favourites were not wholly appealing. However, Stainsby Girl is just about acceptable at 2/1 in the 14:30 2m 0-135 - a race she won 12 months ago. I make her a better bet than the 15/8 market leader Beat Box.

Stainsby Girl is a keen-going front-runner that likes to get on with things, and with the success from 118 12 months ago, it could be a straightforward case of using "Occam's Razor" principle here - and keep it simple.

She beat Elvis Mail twice at Kelso last season, and has since joined Elvis Mail's trainer Nick Alexander and made an instant impact for the yard when winning a nice pot at Haydock from the front under today's jockey Kit Alexander, but couldn't back it up a month later again at Haydock last time. She set a strong pace in deep ground, which is never a good idea in the Haydock swamp. That was also over 2m3f, and she is back down to 2m today to defend her crown.

The 9yo is tough, likes testing ground and is straightforward, if a little spirited (to use Roger Moore's phrase from A View To A Kill). She can add to her five wins from 15 hurdles record today.

Good luck for Sunday.