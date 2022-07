Johnson's chances in Crystal Cup are clear

Back Johnson's Blue @ 5.59/2 in the 15:03 at Hexham

No. 8 Johnson's Blue (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Mark Walford

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 110

A decent effort from The Dunkirk Lads in third at a BSP of 10.75, but Cold Case's withdrawal meant just the one dart yesterday. Saturday's racing is once again bordering on the hectic scale - and at Cartmel the temptation to back Johnson's Blue again is too good to turn down.

He lines up in the feature Cumbria Crystal Cup and as one of the youngest in the field as a 5yo he certainly has his best days ahead of him. He's been in grand form at Hexham for trainer Mark Walford, and he arrives into this race having reeled off a hat-trick of victories at the staying venue, and good ground is the order of the day again.

He had been fairly keen in his races previously but was still strong enough in the finish to win, but a switch to front-running tactics last time in the north east worked well, and his jumping was excellent under Brian Hughes who completely controlled the tempo.

A rise in class today awaits which is understandable following his 16lb rise with his winning trio, but he stays well, can make the running and the yard are in form with four winners in the last fortnight at 29%.

Ripon to bring out the best in Brittain's Murbih

Back Murbih @ 6.05/1 in the 17:11 at Ripon

No. 4 (7) Murbih (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

A Maiden Handicap at 0-70 is not for everyone on a Saturday festooned with a bit of quality, and this race isn't for everyone if you're a winner.

However, Murbih really ought to have had a victory next to his name at some point from his nine runs - with three of those in second.

His best run and PB came over CD in May behind Firebomb and he was just touched off into second going down by the shortest of margins. He was matched at 3.052/1 in the run from his BSP of 15 in that, and considering that was a 0-80 Handicap, he should be competitive in this easier grade.

Ripon is a sharp track and this horse wants a speed test, which is probably why Beverley didn't play to his strengths last time. Crucially he is drawn on the rail in 7 and he can just about get away with a return to 6f.

July winners:

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed

Haizoom 10/1 Won and Placed

Sea Silk Road 8/1 Won

Brotherly Company 17/2 Won