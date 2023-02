Alan Dudman has an each-way Sportsbook double at 117/1

Speedy Intervention can burn them off

Back Intervention @ 9.08/1 each-way in the 17:30 at Wolverhampton

No. 3 (8) Intervention SBK 7/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Adam Farragher

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 79

There are two races on the Wolverhampton card for Tuesday night with eight or more runners, and those two feature for today for an each-way punt, and hopefully a bit more luck going that way than last week as Duc Du Rene was booked for the each-way multiple only to fall on the Flat.

Intervention faces the bang in-form Walking On Clouds, with the favourite at 2/1 going for the hat-trick.

However, Intervention is tough as you like on the All-Weather with six wins from his 30 efforts and a ton of places on his ledger. He went off aggressively last time from the front at Southwell to try and crack his old rival Justcallmepete, but couldn't quite pull off the win.

He traded at 1.321/3 in that, and previously finished second and done again at a short price in the run at around 6/4.

I'd love to see him go off and attack again from the front for this, and Wolverhampton's sharper nature could suit him better than Southwell.

He ran in the 7f race against Tiger Crusade recently, and he doesn't stay 7f, especially with his keen-going style.

Back Intervention in the 17:30 Wolverhampton @ 8/1

Consistent Amber can pull off a PB

Back Amber Island @ 11.010/1 each-way in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 2 (7) Amber Island (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 23 Trainer: David Loughnane

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 91

Owner David Lowe is synonymous with a good horse on the All-Weather, and while I am fairly sure Lowe is baker by trade (apologies if I have that wrong), his green and black silks will be cheered no doubt tonight with the returning Laura Pearson on board.

Pearson broke a bone in her neck last summer and was a welcome sight on the racetrack recently with a winner at Southwell, and she has a decent chance for a place tonight on the likeable Amber Island.

My first impression on the betting was that she looked overpriced at 10/1 on the Sportsbook, and with the Extra Place Special too, four places for her might be achievable.

She's ultra tough and thoroughly likeable and ran a cracker last time at big price behind a 97-rated winner. The 6yo ran three quicker sectionals than the winner that day and came from further back than the front two.

It will need something of a personal best here off 91, but her record of 21 starts on the AW, five wins, and eight placed efforts makes her a standout each-way bet.