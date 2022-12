Naas the focus for Tuesday

Inthepocket to land Grade 2 feature

Today's two Naas selections pay out 21/1 on the Sportsbook multiple

Let's see what's in Alan's green and gold pocket

Back Inthepocket @ 2.757/4 in the 13:05 at Naas

No. 4 Inthepocket SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Slade Steel ran out a nice winner for the column yesterday. In th end it turned out to be our sole bet, as Deeply Superficial was a non-runner. That was a shame as the 8/15 favourite was turned over. Still, the BSP of Slade Steel was an excellent one in the end as he drifted out to 6.25/1 before the off.

We have some top action to look forward to at Naas this afternoon. The Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle at 13:05 should provide a Cheltenham horse, and I am hoping it's the very exciting Inthepocket for Henry De Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

He was picked up at the Cheltenham Sales last winter for 290,000 after winning his PTP, and he delivered on his hurdling debut at Wexford in no uncertain terms. He was strong in the market for that heavy ground Maiden Hurdle win, and so many positives were gleaned from the run.

They went a good pace, and it's a long far side straight at Wexford but he was effortless in making up the ground, indeed Blackmore was still pulling double before the straight. Into the final two hurdles and a relatively short run-in, Blackmore gave him a push and he was instant with his response and his jumping was very good.

He isn't exactly small either and there was a touch of inexperience at the end, but that's a good sign he was pulling away so impressively. He will have a little problem with the step up to 2m4f today and the rise in class hopefully will provide a Cheltenham contender. He is 25/1 for both the Supreme and the Ballymore. My preference is for the latter.

And Alan Partridge fans will recognise the pocket reference!

Nolan to take the honours with debutant

Back Givehimthehonour @ 8.515/2 in the 15:40 at Naas

No. 4 Givehimthehonour (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: Mr B. O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

The Bumper avenue was a successful one yesterday, and the price of Paul Nolan's newcomer Givemethehonour looks too good to turn down at 15/2.

It's more to do with the price of Firefox at Evens for Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins' Loughlynn at 7/4 as both have been beaten on their first runs, although the latter was in a valuable Sales race at Fairyhouse. The duo tend to take a big chunk out of these markets, and this doesn't look as strong as some of the bumpers we have seen recently.

Givehimthehonour's PTP win saw him sold at last March's Cheltenham Sale for 75k and there is stamina everywhere in this pedigree with a trio of 3m winners. Nolan has only sent out four runners in this sphere in 2022 and he does show a profit of +5.00 backing his runners at the track in the last five years.

He is 11/8 without the top two in betting and 10/3 without the favourite too on the Sportsbook.