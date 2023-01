Deep Sigh finished second yesterday at a BSP of 14.54

Heretic starts in handicap company for the first time

Alan Dudman's double on Friday comes from Newcastle and pays 19/1 if both win

Palmer has started 2023 in good form

Back Heretic @ 6.05/1 in the 16:15 at Newcastle

No. 4 (5) Heretic (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 64

With no jumps' racing again we continue with the All-Weather search and Hugo Palmer has run into a bit of form recently and Heretic starts off handicapping from a low mark in the 16:15.

His previous two efforts in novice company in December and November have been underwhelming to say the least (at Lingfield and Southwell), but there was a glimmer of hope behind Firth Of Clyde at Newcastle in October - and Firth Of Clyde was rated in the low 80s (albeit exposed) at the time and was subsequently shipped off to Bahrain.

Heretic travelled quite well in that and hit 2.0421/20 in-running and had a perfect position to the near side, but his finishing effort wasn't particularly strong. The field were well strung out, but Firth Of Clyde stayed on in game and stout fashion. Palmer of course comes from a family steeped in biscuit history, and that was more of a Fig Roll sort of run as opposed to a Custard Cream - the worst biscuit of all.

The yard has had four winners from his last nine runners at 44% and at Newcastle this year he is 2-3 at 67%.

In opposition there are plenty of CD winners with Newcastle specialist Broctune Red in the line-up, plus Whatwouldyouknow, but Heretic comes from a different angle as an unexposed sort with a low rating of 66.

To continue with the stats theme; the selection's sire Galileo Gold does get winners at Newcastle and he has a 24% win-rate.

Have faith in Moon to follow up

Back Gilded Moon @ 3.259/4 in the 16:45 at Newcastle

No. 2 (6) Gilded Moon SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Ed Dunlop

Jockey: Taylor Fisher

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 61

Ed Dunlop appears in the column for the first time in a long time, and Gilded Moon has a good chance to follow up her recent win under penalty in a trappy little 1m Handicap that follows on from Heretic.

She gained her first ever win last time out at Lingfield, and seemed far happier at the 1m2f trip on that occasion rather than the 1m4f she'd previously raced at as she appeared a non-stayer.

The cheekpieces were on on that occasion and Taylor Fisher's claim also helped as she overcame the pace bias to win with a bit in hand.

The Sea The Moon filly looked in a spot of bother at the turn when the pace increased, and she was stone last as the dash started, and a race finishing speed of 111% revealed how the contest was run.

She does look tricky, as when she hit the front her ears went up and didn't appear totally in love with the idea of running on, but running on she did and I am hoping the cheekpieces have now worked with her.

Owner Paul Turner enjoyed a good run in 2022 with those blue and grey colours with 42 winners and 88 placed, and the 42 was a huge chunk of Dunlop's 56 winners for 2022. Turner is 1-2 this year, which is a rather pointless stat but at least Fisher sticks on with the ride with his claim.