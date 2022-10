Greatrex and Johnson can chisel out another Brighton win with Lethal



Back Lethal Angel @ 4.03/1 in the 13:33 at Brighton

No. 2 (6) Lethal Angel SBK 3/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Brett Johnson

Jockey: Thomas Greatrex

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

Not so good yesterday with the Multiples' column as Chris Gordon had an impressive winner - not mine unfortunately as Storm Dennis was less storm more gentle breeze. Stefano Cherchi meanwhile managed to find every single blocked route at Wolverhampton. There's scenic routes and then there are scenic routes. That's also the last time I use a Flash Gordon and Brian Blessed headline.

On with Tuesday and not a bad afternoon and Brighton will hopefully provide us with winner number one.

Brett Johnson's mare has really found her dancing feet of late at the course with two victories and a second over CD to make her of serious interest once again at 3/1.

Brighton form counts for a lot, and she's won here four times including a 0-55 last time out with plenty in hand. She warrants her 8lb rise into 0-65 today, but the the extended 5f really seems to suit. The forecast ground could be quite testing, but she does have form in good to soft, and I am hoping she can get away with it.

Johnson and jockey Thomas Greatrex have good numbers at the track (largely thanks to this mare) and the rider's 4-6 at 67% makes her the bet at a reasonable 3/1.

Hurtle can put his experience to good use

Back Hurtle @ 3.7511/4 in the 15:18 at Brighton

No. 3 (6) Hurtle (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul & Oliver Cole

Jockey: Mohammed Lyes Tabti

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Backing a horse rated just 66 normally goes against my punting instinct in Novice/Maiden company as that figure should be beatable and the presence of a Mark Johnston newcomer slightly worries me.

However, Hurtle has performed with credit at both Epsom and Brighton already in his five-race career, and that experience of switchback tracks in soft conditions gives him the edge for me with the experience.

He won't have to run to a lofty figure anyway as it's Brighton race, and was a little unlucky at Salisbury trying 1m for the first time when finishing second as he was caught up in the pace battle and probably did a little too much. Salisbury's finish is fairly stiff too.

A perfectly acceptable effort at Epsom last time was more than enough in a 0-70 Nursery and was just outstayed by Star Player.

The 2yo is trying soft and potentially heavy for the first time, but his sire Mastercraftsman does get soft winners with an 11% win rate and 25% placed. This is not a strong race either and the jockey's claim will help.

I think he'll be backed in the betting too from 11/4.

September/October singles winners:

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won

Enduring 9/1 Placed

Noble Dynasty 3/1 Won

Nostrum 2/1 Won

Kaif 15/8 Won

Only Money 2/1 Won

Ah La Francaise 5/2 Won

Exoplanet 5/1 Won

Courage Mon Ami 5/1 Won

City Walk 9/4 Won

Shaara 6/1 Won

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won