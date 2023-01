Morgan Fairy scored as a single win yesterday

Brian Hughes holds top Musselburgh record

Today's two multiple runners pay out 9/1 on the Sportsbook for a double

Sanitiser to clean up on debut

Back Sanitiser @ 3.259/4 in the 12:25 at Musselburgh

No. 8 Sanitiser SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Morgan Fairy was a well-backed winner for the column yesterday - and goodness me the morning 5/2 looked good in the end. She was punted into 11/10, while the second selection finished third for Henry Daly. His horses remain in decent nick, and he had the big gamble of the day with Blenkinsop scoring. That's the second big gamble from the Daly yard to be landed in the last month - no doubt he'll say he had absolutely no idea!

Archie Watson does well with his small team of hurdlers and Sanitiser was a good horse on the Flat to be of interest to win on his jumping debut on New Year's Day.

He ran at 1m to 1m2f on for Paul Cole and ended up with a rating of 92, and was sharp enough to win around Windsor on decent ground when upped to 1m2f last September.

His form was mostly on quick ground, and as Musselburgh usually has a fairly decent racing surface and dries quickly, it's understandable his trainer has sent him to Scotland in search of the less deep ground.

He started to settle better towards the end of 2022 and Watson has sent two runners to the Scottish track this term - and has scored with one. Hopefully we can get off to a nice early winning start and Watson means business booking Brian Hughes - who is already 6-14 here for the campaign and is miles ahead in terms of winners from the last five seasons on 63.

Make it a legendary afternoon with Day

Back Legendary Day @ 3.02/1 in the 14:25 at Catterick

No. 1 Legendary Day SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Adrian Keatley

Jockey: William Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

We welcome in 2023 with a selection at Catterick, and not the strongest, neither deepest race of the afternoon but Legendary Day won in good style on his debut, and he looks to have a serious chance at 2/1 to follow up under a penalty.

The race has a Hughie Morrison feel to it, as Legendary Day was trained by Morrison on the level and achieved a rating in the high 70s and 80, and in opposition Whitehaven runs for Donald McCain - another ex-Morrison inmate. But Legendary Day looked good when scoring at Sedgefield, and I like Sedgefield form translating to other tracks as it's a fair test.

His win in November perhaps wasn't the strongest Sedgefield novice ever staged, but the runner-up was beaten a length, and the third was a subsequent 3L behind. He had a bit in hand to win on the soft ground, and pulled away nicely in the end with an even pace throughout.

The 5yo made a couple of far from fluent leaps at the end (two and three out), but overcome them as he glided from far side to near to navigate around the field to win. He travelled the best from the crown of the turn too, so a sharp left-handed track in the conditions will play to his strengths.

Will Kennedy is 6-22 at the track with a 27% strike-rate and profit of +18.00 at Catterick this term.