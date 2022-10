Conditional jockey in form

It was good to see A Different Kind well backed and running well at Aintree yesterday, but second was the best we could do with the two selections, as Michael Scudamore's runner didn't get the job done at all. It's that tricky time of year on the crossover from the Flat to the National Hunt racing and one or two shocks, and indeed horses waiting for bottomless ground.

The golden spell of winners in September seems a long time ago now, but riding through the mud I am hoping to get on the board on Monday.

I've outlined the stats for the case with Hoganville in today's Monday Racing News column, as Connor Rabbit is teaming up with George Bewley.

I was very impressed with Rabbit last term - usually when riding in Scotland and the 7lb claimer got him home fairly easily over 3m at Hexham last time by 2L.

Rabbit is 2-5 in the last month at 40% with a profit of nearly +18.00 in that time, and with Bewley, a trainer who is currently 5-8 at 67% in the last four weeks, it looks a fearsome combination.

Hoganville is up to 102, but this doesn't look a strong race if you take out the favourite, and the selection looked a strong stayer last time in the north east, he should be going close here with his stamina. I like Hexham form anyway as I think it travels well for 3m horses.

He had shown ability in Ireland for Paul Nolan too.

Kalooki can make an impact on debut for Richards

Back The Kalooki Kid @ 4.57/2 in the 16:25 at Ayr

No. 7 The Kalooki Kid SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -

As ever, I don't mind a bumper, and the Kalooki Kid looks to have a bit of staying power in his pedigree for a winning debut in the finale.

He's the first horse out of Wild Blueberry, who didn't race much in Ireland, but she's a relation to Valiramix and Yorkshire Oaks winner Condessa.

Magic Wave the favourite has already had two goes, including a fair effort over CD finishing second, but Richards does well with his bumper runners here and is very much in form at the moment with 5-11 at 45%. It helps having Brian Hughes on board too who rode a fabulous race at Aintree yesterday over fences to win with Riders On The Storm.

