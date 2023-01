Castle to make his move over suitable trip

Back Castle Rushen @ 3.02/1 in the 14:35 at Newcastle

No. 2 Castle Rushen (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Myself and Ed Quigley from Sky Sports have been waiting for Industrialist to run again - a big brute of a horse in the Trevor Hemmings colours, but the wait goes on.

However, the green and yellow silks are represented today by Castle Rushen, and he's a long-term project of mine for Nicky Richards as a staying chaser, and today I get my wish with the 8yo.

He runs in a decent little 0-130 3m Handicap Chase at Newcastle, and he will have his soft ground too as he relished the mud as a novice over hurdles at Ayr in his younger days.

His two runs over fences this term have been over 2m4f, although it was a faltering start as he unseated early on his chase debut at Wetherby over Christmas time.

His Newcastle effort earlier this month was a pleasing one over an inadequate trip behind the potentially useful O'Toole for Stuart Crawford. Low sun problems caused the first fence to be omitted, and he shaped like a step up to 3m is what he wants.

The market has Morning Spirit and Old Painless at shortish prices, but both are those are vulnerable to stamina-laden horses. French Paradoxe came down at the last at Ffos Las recently with the race in the bag, and he's one that could give chase if you are looking to play on a reverse forecast.

Nicky Richards is a reliable trainer at Newcastle with a 15% strike-rate over the past five seasons, and this looks a proper Richards old-fashioned stayer. We'll see today, and I don't mind the drift at all out to 2/1 this morning.

Expect a return with Ruth's Autumn

Back Autumn Return @ 3.02/1 in the 16:20 at Newcastle

No. 3 Autumn Return (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.58 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 113

Ruth Jefferson was mighty unlucky with Sounds Russian at the weekend at Cheltenham, and a victory here will be most welcome with Autumn Return in the Newcastle finale.

She runs in part of the Lady Buttons Series today and looks a strong stayer in soft conditions over today's 2m1f trip. She probably needs further down the line as a daughter of Fame And Glory, but the ground will be ideal this afternoon.

The mare scored under a penalty in novice company at Catterick last time and has a reasonable mark for her handicap debut from 113 - 3lb higher from Catterick.

The 5yo has been very likeable so far winning a point, a bumper and two over hurdles and seems unaffected by any ground with victories on good, good to soft and soft.

Form at sharper tracks over the minimum has been a bonus so far, but I can see the long straight at Newcastle suiting her, just like it did at Ayr. She also has a good attitude. Sean Quinlan is on, and he's 2-14 at Newcastle this season.