Mrs should Trump her rivals following Beverley debut

Back Mrs Trump @ 2.35/4 in the 13:45 at Pontefract

No. 7 (10) Mrs Trump (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Richard Fahey

Jockey: Tony Hamilton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

A fine run from Torquator Tasso yesterday for the column earned second, but Prince Of Darkness over-raced and gave himself no chance at Ascot - which was a pity as he only needed third for the each-way double. But once again a German horse was completely dismissed in the betting - and he went out to a huge BSP of 17.016/1.

It's at the top end of the market for Sunday, and home of the broken bridge with Mrs Trump to get us off to a winning start.

She's one for the old firm of Richard Fahey and Tony Hamilton, and she showed more than enough on her debut at Beverley earlier this month to make her hard to beat here.

Her start was ragged in the big field on the Westwood, and she was still very green entering the straight hemmed in by plenty of horses. Young Conor Murtagh was on, and he had no option but to take her very wide as she continually looked for gaps, and once she got out, she rattled home and really learned on the job.

The winner California Gem was a typical Amo Racing 2yo, who had previously won at Ripon and looked far more clued up. Mrs Trump fared best of those held up and ran the quickest final furlong by some way - over a second faster than the third with a finishing speed of 104%.

She has a 2yo pedigree and plenty of 6f winners in her family. Fahey has trained 13 juvenile winners this term and she'll have learned a substantial amount from that first run.

Hamilton could do with a winner too, as he's on the cold list with a losing run of 42.

The wait could be over for Highwaygrey who loves Pontefract

Back Highwaygrey @ 3.7511/4 in the 14:55 at Pontefract

No. 5 (7) Highwaygrey SBK 16/5 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: David Allan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 75

A return to Pontefract can hopefully get Highwaygrey a long awaited '1' next to his name, as it's been a long time since he tasted success. Indeed, his last victory came in April 2021 - winning off 86 at Doncaster. Today he runs off 75.

His trainer Tim Easterby will be all smiles if he can win, and Easterby likes this race as he's taken the prize five times since 2013 - including with Highwaygrey two seasons ago.

The selection has been in some competitive races this term including the Class 2 Zetland Gold Cup (where he wasn't beaten far) and third in one of the Sunday Series races at Ponty recently.

Cheekpieces are on for the first time this afternoon, and it might rectify his habitual party trick of blowing the start.

He has won plenty on good to firm and his record at Pontefract is 4-9 at 44%, so I am expecting a big run from a good mark.

July winners:

Toquator Tasso 10/1 Place

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed