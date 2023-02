Gifted Gold drops in class

Nickleby still well treated

Alan Dudman is playing a 16/1 double at Newcastle on Saturday

Gold had a horror run last time out

Back Gifted Gold @ 16/5 in the 18:00 at Newcastle

No. 1 (2) Gifted Gold (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.3 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam Feilden

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 80

Yesterday's runner Urban Outlook looked a real old slow coach and goodness me looked a stayer - 1m4f at Southwell didn't even get close to tapping into his stamina reserves and he will be of interest when served with 2m. That will be a minimum trip.

At the other end of the spectrum, I am happy to give Gifted Gold another chance, and she was the filly I put up last time at Wolverhampton in a hot 0-90.

She had no chance of escaping the trouble and Clifford Lee had an absolute shocker despite the small field. It's anyone's guess if she would have won as she was pushed into the straight and was under pressure - although that could have been due to the slow tempo the race.

Hemmed on the inside, she was repeatedly checked before being effectively wiped out and it was a game over.

With cheekpieces on today that looks a good move as perhaps she ran lazily last time, and a drop of 2lb in one swoop brings her into 0-80 company from 0-90 last time. And her trainer Karl Burke has apprentice Sam Fielden on board with his 5lb claim and this looks a good bit of placing for a filly who is still unexposed.

The fact I backed her in a tougher race last time and she's a bigger price today in a weaker grade makes her a bet.

She could have bounced last time too after Southwell, as prior she had been off for 447 days.

Back Gifted Gold in the 18:00 at Newcastle 16/5

Last time out winner can go in again

Back Nickleby @ 3/1 in the 19:30 at Newcastle

No. 7 (6) Nickleby (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Jonny Peate

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 57

The presence of Enderman as the 4/1 second favourite for the 19:30 makes Nickleby more interesting as the 3/1 favourite, as Enderman rarely wins and has seven second places to his name (and just one victory) from 27 starts on the Flat.

Nickleby won over CD last time in spite of plenty of problems when clipping heels, but like many at Newcastle these days, he enjoyed coming from off the pace and clearly had improved for the wind surgery.

He ran very well in a much deeper race at Newcastle back in October and the slow pace was against him on that occasion, but he goes well at the track and 6f suits him better than the 7f he had previously tried.

Back Nickleby in the 19:30 at Newcastle 3/1

The 4yo remains nicely treated on his old form and he gets weight here, which is a plus considering he looked good last time, albeit in a 0-55.

Superboost - Fakir D'oudairies to win the Betfair Ascot Chase NOW 3/1 (from 2/1)