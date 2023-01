Wendy can breeze past Berkshire again

Back Now Then Wendy @ 4.03/1 in the 14:53 at Lingfield

No. 1 (2) Now Then Wendy SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Now Then Wendy and Berkshire Breeze lock horns again and considering how little the latter found when getting brushed aside by Wendy at Southwell, I cannot understand the prices here with 5/4 and Berkshire Breeze and the selection at 4/1. Although the 4s went as soon as I started writing, so a few others had the same idea and she was cut into 3s.

Hughie Morrison trains the selection and he's opted to stick to Novice company today with a penalty for her third start, and she enjoyed every inch of the 1m4f at Southwell last time. But she travelled so easily, I'd be staggered if she cannot improve further.

She had previously caught the eye over 1m in a race where Heretic was down the field, and he's come out to boost the form and win.

Berkshire Breeze was done in-running at 1.251/4 last time in defeat, and had two 1.152/13 defeats in-play from three starts before that, and he's had enough chances now. He also had the run of the race from the front at Southwell and was picked off easily.

Now Then Wendy has the pace with the way she travels to switch to a sharper track today.

Handicap debut for Gale appeals

Back Annie Gale @ 4.3100/30 in the 20:00 at Kempton

No. 6 (6) Annie Gale (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 58

I'm sticking with the All-Weather today away from all the jumps' action and James Fanshawe's Annie Gale starts out handicapping tonight from a very low mark and should improve off 58 for a race where she takes on a trio of previous winners. And it's another windy selection with a gale.

Fanshawe tends to bring on his horses through their Maidens and Novice races and she showed ability on her debut over 6f with the way she travelled behind the William Haggas-trained Brewing. Brewing has won three on the bounce and has since scored from 83 at Newcastle to remain unbeaten.

She probably didn't stay the 7f at Wolverhampton on her second run, and back down to Kempton's 6f last time saw her go down by 5L to Warminster. It was a hard race to work out, as she travelled nicely again to the inside, but the tempo increased and she was left isolated by herself on the inside. The chunk of the field that fought out the finish came down the centre, and Annie Gale wasn't given a hard time at the end.

With three quick runs in succession, she's got her mark and on her debut, she could be a lot better than a mark of 58.

Fanshawe is 1-3 at Kempton this year and a profit of +7.00, and holds a 14% win record from five seasons. As a late starting 4yo with a good pedigree, she's bred for the All-Weather too and related to a couple of very handy horses.