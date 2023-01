Kempton and Newcastle on the agenda today

Wiccan can step up for in-form Palmer

Alan Dudman gives another chance to well-backed Galaxy Gazer

In-form jockey and trainer combine with Wiccan

Back Wiccan @ 3.55/2 in the 16:00 at Newcastle

No. 9 (8) Wiccan SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Hugo Palmer

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 52

Trainer Hugo Palmer is in a good run of form at the moment with six winners from his last 23 runners at 26% and Dhariye was another winner for the Manor House team last night at Southwell.

It seems Palmer has settled in well to life in Cheshire and the team really are firing - a phrase not often heard in association when previously overseen by Tom Dascombe.

In the last two weeks he is 5-13 at 46% (Palmer not Dascombe).

The heir to the biscuit throne had another winner last night with Dhariye, and everything is in place for a good run from Wiccan to close the card in the 3yo Handicap.

She started in a handicap for the first time at Wolverhampton recently, and also tried 7f for the first time in her four starts.

It was her best run to date finishing third, and had to work a bit harder to come from further down the field than the winner and the second.

Indeed, the winner Tennessee Dream received a lovely ride from the front and is an improver on the All-Weather.

She stayed the 7f fine, so dropping down to 6f at Newcastle for a stiffer finish and a fairer track looks a good combination.

Her mark remains unchanged too from 52 and Palmer has even taken the measure to book apprentice of the moment Billy Loughnane - who claims 5lb and is receiving plenty of weight from her rivals - over a stone from the top weight who isn't improving.

A good draw too near the rail puts her into NAP territory today and her sire Zoustar - the shuttle stallion, has created a good impression and has had a winner at Newcastle from a small amount of runners (one win and four placed from 10).

Gazer's last run was a horror show

Back Galaxy Gazer @ 7.513/2 in the 18:30 at Kempton

No. 1 (5) Galaxy Gazer SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 72

The 18:30 7f Handicap doesn't look a particularly strong affair, even for 0-70 standards, and I am prepared to forgive Galaxy Gazer from a lacklustre effort last time out.

She was drawn widest of all from nine and was bumped at the start and was ragged missing the break. It forced her to race on the outside for the whole race and saw far too much daylight as Tom Queally failed to get her in and she didn't settle.

So does look a handful and has a bit of temperament, but she was good enough to win at Chelmsford from 73 when making the running.

That seemed to suit her despite an awkward head carriage.

I thought she travelled quite nicely into the straight last time, but emptied due to her exertions from a hopeless position, and it's a real plus that Jason Watson takes over from Queally.

James Tate's filly does have a couple of in-running defeats at low prices next to her name with a 1.72 and 1.66 on her ledger, but if she makes the running again tonight, she could have a chance and from 13/2 (backed from 15/2) could be a back-to-lay trade.