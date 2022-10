A perfect start on the cards for Williams' rookie chaser

Back Honneur D'Ajonc @ 6.05/1 in the 14:35 at Ffos Las

No. 2 Honneur D'ajonc (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 16 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 129

Ffos Las wouldn't be my favourite course, mostly the Flat racing there is often dire. I can't think of one good race on the calendar nor any good horse, but the jumps' track is fair and a good test and there's some decent action to look forward to on Sunday.

Starting with the 14:35 and a collection of novice chasers holding ratings in the high 120s to low 130s, and Jane Williams could get on the scoresheet with Honneur D'Ajonc.

The 5yo was a 129-rated hurdler and starts life over fences today on good mark.

He landed a 0-135 over hurdles at Exeter last term in brutal conditions, officially heavy. He saw it out well and his trainer Williams said afterwards that he's a "proper horse".

That ability with stamina is a must for the test at Ffos Las, and the drop down to 2m today looks ideal. His ground varies between winning form on heavy and successful form on good to firm, so it's one variable that shouldn't present a problem with a dry forecast predicted in west Wales.

He was a good jumper of a hurdle and was a very likeable front-runner. I am looking forward to his chase debut today.

Raise a glass to Gin for a big Ffos Las win

Back Gin Coco @ 3.55/2 in the 15:20 at Ffos Las

No. 3 Gin Coco (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.92 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Ben Bromley

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 4lbs

OR: 133

The Welsh Champion Hurdle is the feature on the card today and while it's a pity we have only seven runners to negate the each-way angle, Gin Coco has the ability to improve this season after a light couple of campaigns.

He was last seen running at the Punchestown Festival in April, and for a first try in a handicap, ran pretty well against a deep field - losing out to a lightly-raced mare who found plenty of improvement.

Gin Coco has had only four starts in his life, so from a season beginning mark of 133, there should be more improvement to come this term. It's good news he is out early, as he hasn't stood much racing.

He goes well fresh and good ground looks important to him as he hammered a Fontwell field by 14L last spring and travelled smoothly - like so many of the Harry Fry horses do.

Fry is 7-35 at Ffos Las in recent seasons at 20% and Ben Bromley takes off 7lb and can add to his monthly tally of 1-3 at 33% in the last month.

Glory And Fortune is rated 153 and likely to be well-backed, but he has to concede nearly a stone-and-a-half to the selection.

September/October singles winners:

Bright Diamond 13/2 Placed

Hurtle 2/1 Won

Good Impression 3/1 Won

Soft Whisper 2/1 Won

Enduring 9/1 Placed

Noble Dynasty 3/1 Won

Nostrum 2/1 Won

Kaif 15/8 Won

Only Money 2/1 Won

Ah La Francaise 5/2 Won

Exoplanet 5/1 Won

Courage Mon Ami 5/1 Won

City Walk 9/4 Won

Shaara 6/1 Won

Tarhib 5/4 Won

City Vaults 5/2 Won

Sea Stone 9/1 Won

Funny Story 5/2 Won

New Kingdom 8/1 Won

Prakasa 6/4 Won

Well Educated 9/4 Won

Kingori 10/11 Won

Dynamic Kate 10/11 Won

First View 9/2 Won

Mostahdaf 9/2 Won

Leopold's Rock 4/5 Won

High Velocity 9/2 Won

Back On Springs 5/4 Won