Violeta can build from good draw at the garden raceourse

Back Violeta @ 5.04/1 in the 13:55 at Ripon

No. 11 (7) Violeta (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ben Haslam

Jockey: Harrison Shaw

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Well done to my old Timeform radio colleague Lorna Fowler, who gained her first Galway winner yesterday with Politesse, and she was a winning selection at 5/2 to set up the double nicely and the chance to cash out. Karl Burke's Cold Case however finished as the runner-up and another 1-2 for the column yesterday with the horse trading at 1.68/13.

I'm not sure it was Andrea Atzeni's finest hour, as Chester's usual low draw was wiped out effectively as everything was winning on the outside. It would have have been nice to hit two doubles for the week.

Monday sees plenty of action, and there's a decent Windsor sprint tonight, but it's a race I'll be swerving in favour of a selection at Ripon with Ben Haslam's Violeta for the fillies' novice.

This is just the sort of race I like with a horse at the top of the market holding two runs to oppose and take on, and my pick should improve from a good debut behind a smart winner at Thirsk in Glenlaurel.

She's since gone on to run in a Group 3, and the second and fourth have both won since. At the time the race didn't look a strong contest with a slow time, but Violeta outran her odds massively.

Haslam wouldn't be known as a trainer to fire in a 2yo winner, but he's had one juvenile score from his nine runners this term on the turf and Violeta cost 125,000 and has a couple of sharp runners in her pedigree.

Overall, though, Haslam's form has been good this term and crucially on the sprint track at Ripon, she's drawn in 7 near the rail.

Cromwell can end cold spell with Fourie

Back Miss Fourie @ 4.03/1 in the 14:30 at Cork

No. 8 Miss Fourie (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

It was a rather good week for Willie Mullins at Galway and one of his mares landed a bumper at Ballybrit easily, and the Closutton behemoth rolls into Cork for Monday night and the market is expecting good things from his hurdling debutante Idoles Des Jeunes.

There are plenty of numbers, but it's a race lacking depth, and I would rather play on the Gavin Cromwell-trained Miss Fourie.

With five bumper runs, she can put her experience to good use here and her form looks reasonable in the context of this race. And I would rather back her at 3/1.

She was well backed on her Cromwell debut in April to win easily at Limerick by 4L and finished a creditable second at Down Royal last time and was matched at 2.166/5 in the run under her inexperienced jockey.

Sandwiched in between she wasn't beaten too far in a Grade 3 at Punchestown and she'll stay further than today's 2m1f trip with plenty of stamina in her pedigree.

The slight caveat is that Cromwell is 0-30 in the last two weeks - so that will need to be rectified to get us on the scoresheet.

July winners:

Politesse 5/2 Won

Lawful Command 12/1 Placed

New London 2/1 Won

Royal Scotsman 11/8 Won

Supreme King 6/1 Placed

Sanitiser 11/2 Placed

Torquator Tasso 10/1 Placed

Erosandpsyche 5/2 Won

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won