Ground key for King's Dame at Lingfield

Back Grandeur Dame @ 5.04/1 in the 14:30 at Lingfield

No. 11 Grandeur D'ame (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 115

Inthepocket was another single winner yesterday and another drifter too scoring at a BSP of 3.46, but the second selection was outclassed in the bumper at Naas finishing third, although I am kicking myself for highlighting the fact he looked interesting without the top two in the betting but didn't get involved and went for the 15/2 win.

Wednesday at Lingfield will present very testing conditions in the heavy, and the Surrey track is often like a bog at this stage of the season. However, Alan King's Grandeur Dame is at home with a lot of mud splattering around, and he is low-mileage over hurdles and fences.

Indeed, he made his chase debut last time at Chepstow - beaten 7L behind Saint Segal, although he could be quite useful and won that from 121. The ground looked on the quicker side to me too, and that would have been far from ideal for Grandeur Dame, and he'll be much better today with some juice in the turf.

He had looked a fairly useful bumper horse in two starts for previous trainer Oliver Sherwood, and one of his best performances came on debut when landing a Newton Abbot bumper in heavy ground by 7L.

The selection should strip fitter for his Chepstow run and in receipt of weight and an exploitable mark should be able to hit the frame.

Burke's mare seeking another win and has her ground

Back The Height Of Fame @ 4.3100/30 in the 15:53 at Taunton

No. 3 The Height Of Fame SBK 7/2 EXC 5.4 Trainer: Keiran Burke

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

Island Run heads the betting for the final 15:53 on the Taunton card, and I have backed him before - notably his recent second up in trip at Kempton in soft conditions. He was only beaten a neck and did improve for the trip, but the surface will be quicker today in the west country, and that could be the difference here as Keiran Burke's The Height Of Fame thrives on that sort of surface.

Indeed, she has been making hay with her recent victories with a quartet at Fontwell (twice), Newton Abbot (dead heat) and most recently at Exeter.

She has shot up the ratings to 106 for today, but there's plenty to come still one would hope, especially as she is trying 3m today having scored over slightly shorter, but her pedigree certainly suggests she will stay and Burke has been rewarded for his patience and hard work with her, as she was very hard to train early on.

The 5yo has made the running twice for her Fontwell wins and clearly doesn't mind a sharp track, and her dam is a half-sister to one of Philip Hobbs' decent horses Wishfull Thinking, and Hobbs trains the favourite Island Run so might be aware of that little scrap of information.

Samatian is in the betting at 6/1 and he's a horse who looks beatable as he doesn't find much in a finish and is prime back-to-material if you are looking for a trade for a little more profit.

Hopefully Burke can get his second winner at Taunton this season from five runners sent out.