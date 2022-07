Lee has good chance to add to his Cork record

Back Erosandpsyche @ 3.55/2 in the 19:15 at Cork

No. 3 (1) Erosandpsyche (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.5 Trainer: P. Twomey, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 95

Helpmeout did just that for yesterday's column with another burst of acceleration to win as the first selection at 15/2. Sadly, Annecherie failed to match her Dundalk form at Leopardstown and tailed off as the market made her friendless, as at one stage she hit 22/1. The Cash Out facility comes into play of course with a decent first leg too.

We're playing a bit shorter in the market for Friday but there's a bit of quality on offer and Erosandpsyche can continue the good run of form for Billy Lee and Paddy Twomey for a decent sprint handicap.

The 4yo has done well for the yard in his two runs since leaving Kieran Cotter and this looks a drop in class from his two big field races (and big prize money) at the Curragh.

Indeed, he comes out of the Rockingham last time - a piece of red-hot form as the second Big Gossey has since finished second again to Mr Wagyu in the Scurry. The winner of the Curragh race last time Ano Syra has subsequently performed well at Listed level and the fifth has also won to boost the form.

Erosandpsyche does stay 6f, and with a bit of pace here he should have ideal the ideal set-up. It will be interesting to see what Lee can do from stall one, as Cork's straight track lends itself to grabbing the near side with the stands' rail.

The selection is an improving sprinter and retains the visor from last time. He ran a cracker in a Listed race at the Mallow venue earlier in the season and is a player off 95.

Lee is the top rider at Cork this term with a 6-24 record at 25%, with his boss Twomey even better with 3-10 at 30%.

Judith's charms too strong to ignore for Lyric

Back Judith @ 2.757/4 in the 19:25 at York

No. 7 (4) Judith SBK 15/8 EXC 3.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

John Gosden has won the Listed Lyric Stakes three times since 2015, and his chances are clear with the unbeaten Judith who leads the way at the top of the betting.

She runs in the pink and white livery of Normandie Stud, and that operation know how to breed a stayer. Power-packed stamina horses Gretchen, Samuel and Duncan are all relations, and Judith herself is by a dam from Sea The Stars.

Her opening victory at Ascot came against the market as she was the outsider of the Gosden pair that day, and she backed up the win with another at Newmarket last time out with a comfortable success under Benoit De La Sayette - whose 5lb claim offset the penalty, but wasn't needed as she won with a bit in hand.

At HQ, only four ran and it was somewhat tactical, but Judith sat handy, travelled well and ran a 10.78 split at the 8f market - which is pacey for a stayer with 2f to go. She idled too in the closing stages under no more than hands and heels and the trainer's three previous winners of this race has thrown up two from the Sea The Stars line.

Gosden's (or the Gosdens) record on the Knavesmire this term has been superlative with three wins from five runners at 60%. Judith can take this on the way to better things.

July winners:

Helpmeout 15/2 Win and Placed

Wade's Magic 13/2 Placed

Treasure Trove 9/2 Placed R4

Larry Looby 7/4 Won

Johnson's Blue 9/2 Won

Bayou Belle 9/2 Placed

Royal Aclaim 3/1 Won

New London 5/2 Won

Emily Dickinson 12/1 Placed

The Charmer 13/2 Won

Sea On Time 11/10 Won

June and May previous winners:

Australian Angel 4/1 Won

Prince Dundee 5/2 Won

Blackrod 8/1 Placed

Royal Scotsman 9/1 Placed

Mooneista 10/1 Placed

Zaccerela 15/2 Placed

One World 3/1 Won

All Lies Ahead 7/1 Placed

Magical Morning 5/1 Won

Palm Lily 9/4 Won

Sole Pretender Evens Won

Clear The Runway 6/4 Won

Rich Belief 3/1 Won

Exit To Where 9/4 Won

Boardman 9/4 Won

Sea La Rosa 11/4 Won

Quickthorn 4/1 Won

Alpine Sierra 15/8 Won

Secret Shadow 9/2 Placed

Mooneista 13/2 Placed

Lionel 3/1 Won

Sea Silk Road 13/8 Won

Johnston's Blue 11/4 Won

Haarar 9/2 Won

Lariat 6/1 Placed